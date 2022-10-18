Sanu Gold Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization, Including 5.48 g/t Au over 15 Metres, at the Daina Gold Exploration Permit in Guinea, West Africa

Vancouver, October 18, 2022 - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results from the Company's initial reverse circulation ("RC") drill program (the "Program") on the Daina Gold Exploration Permit ("Daina") in Guinea, West Africa.

Highlights include:

5.48 g/t Au over 15 m 1 , including 78.4 g/t Au over 1 m, as well as 3.69 g/t Au over 1 m further downhole (DAI-RC-034-B) at the Daina 2 Main Zone,

, including 78.4 g/t Au over 1 m, as well as 3.69 g/t Au over 1 m further downhole (DAI-RC-034-B) at the Daina 2 Main Zone, 36.2 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-021) at the Daina 6 Target,

7.95 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-040) at the Daina 1 Target, and

2.74 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-022) and 2.22 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-030-A) at the Daina 2 Target

Martin Pawlitschek, President & CEO of Sanu Gold, commented: "In our first drill program in Guinea we have intersected gold mineralization in all three zones tested, an excellent success rate and validation of our program of systematic exploration on our highly prospective landholdings. At our Daina 2 Main Zone discovery, in addition to the previously reported 4.75 g/t Au over 21 m, we have now intersected 5.48 g/t Au over 15 m, demonstrating that the Daina Gold Exploration Permit is a promising project which warrants continued exploration. To this end we plan to restart field work and drilling in early November."

Program Details

All assay results have been received and released for the 3,675 m drilled in 42 RC holes in the first phase of drill testing at Daina. The objective of the Program was to provide an initial drill test of the subsurface extension of high-grade gold mineralization in rock chip samples below artisanal workings at the Daina 2 and Daina 6 targets, as well as scout testing the well-developed gold in bedrock anomalies from auger drilling at the Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 targets.

Daina 2 Target, including Daina 2 Main Zone Discovery

Thirty-two RC holes totaling 2,744 m were drilled at the Daina 2 target to provide an initial test along 2 kilometres ("km") of the potentially 4 km long mineralized corridor (Figure 1), including 19 holes at the Daina 2 Main Zone discovery. As announced in the Sanu Gold news release dated October 3, 2022, initial drill results from the Program included 4.75 g/t Au over 21 m at the Daina 2 Main Zone. New assay results from this zone reported herein include:

5.48 g/t Au over 15 m, including 78.4 g/t Au over 1 m, as well as 3.69 g/t Au over 1 m further downhole (DAI-RC-034-B),

0.67 g/t Au over 6 m, including 2.28 g/t over 1 m and 1.28 g/t over 1 m (DAI-RC-014)

0.81 g/t Au over 5 m, including 2.09 g/t over 1 m, followed further downhole by 1.21 g/t Au over 2 m (DAI-RC-033), and

2.11 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-032; Table 1).

A total of 5 RC holes were drilled at Daina 2 North, on lines 400 m and 800 m north of the Daina 2 Main Zone. These holes provided an initial test of the northern extension of the mineralized structure. Highlights from Daina 2 North include:

2.22 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-030-A),

0.51 g/t Au over 5 m, including 1.43 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-035), and

0.91 g/t Au over 2 m, including 1.42 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-036).

A total of 8 RC holes were drilled at Daina 2 South, on lines 400 m and 800 m south of the Daina 2 Main Zone. These holes provided an initial test of the southern extension of the mineralized structure. Several of the drill holes intersected gold mineralization hosted within hydrothermally altered and deformed coarse-grained greywacke crosscut by an auriferous quartz vein stockwork associated with disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite. Highlights from Daina 2 South include:

2.74 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-022),

0.54 g/t Au over 6 m, including 1.53 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-024), and

0.76 g/t Au over 7 m, including 1.16 g/t Au over 1 m and 1.04 g/t Au over 1 m (DAI-RC-027).

Extension drilling at Daina 2 North and South was successful in confirming gold mineralization at depth over approximately 2 km of strike length at the Daina 2 Target. Results from initial RC and auger drilling suggests that the gold mineralized system remains open down dip and laterally along strike over a distance of 4 km (Figures 1 and 2). The weathering profile at the Daina 2 target is estimated to be up to 50 m vertical depth and gold mineralization has been intercepted to a maximum vertical depth of approximately 100 m, with gold grade continuity indicated through the thick weathered rock profile.

A 3D interpretation of the mineralized structure using RC and auger drill results indicate a broad zone of gold mineralization hosted in the hanging wall of a major north-northwest-trending, moderately west-dipping, crustal-scale thrust fault zone that cuts a 30 m to 40 m thick coarse-grained greywacke of the Siguiri Birimian sedimentary basin. The geological interpretation of the Daina 2 Target is preliminary and will require follow-up infill drilling to better define the geometry, width, tenor and style of the mineralized structure.

Daina 6 Target

Six RC holes totaling 607 m were drilled at the Daina 6 Target to test the subsurface extension of high-grade gold in rock chip samples from artisanal workings and a well-defined gold in auger bedrock anomaly (Figure 3). Assay results from the Program included 36.2 g/t Au over 1 m in DAI-RC-021 below the main artisanal workings (Figure 3 and Table 2). Gold mineralization is associated with abundant quartz veins and disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite and is hosted in altered coarse-grained greywacke. A 150 m length of the over 1.5 km long Daina 6 Target gold anomaly and structure was tested in the Program. Additional drilling is planned to further test this mineralized structure.

Daina 1 Target

Four RC holes totaling 324 m were drilled at the Daina 1 Target to test strong north-northwest trending gold in bedrock auger anomalies at Daina 1 North and Daina 1 South. One fence of 2 holes was drilled on the 3 km long structure at Daina 1 North and a second fence of 2 holes was drilled 4.5 km to the south at the 3 km long structure at Daina 1 South to provide an initial test at two locations along a cumulative 6 km long strike extent (Figure 4). Assay results from the RC holes included 7.45 g/t Au over 1 m and 1.01 g/t Au over 1 m in DAI-RC-040 (Figure 4 and Table 3). Several highly prospective areas along the Daina 1 Target remain untested due to field conditions during the wet season. Additional RC drilling is planned along the structure at Daina 1 North and Daina 1 South to continue to evaluate this target area.

Next Steps

The Company is planning to resume field operations in early November. The follow up work will include additional RC testing and possibly geophysical surveys and additional auger infill drilling.

Figure 1: Daina 2 target map showing geological and structural features, drill hole surface plan and highlighted assays results from the RC drilling of the Daina 2 Main Zone, Daina 2 North and Daina 2 South.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/140857_5d1b82e604589a01_001full.jpg











To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/140857_5d1b82e604589a01_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/140857_5d1b82e604589a01_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Daina 2 Main Zone cross-sections showing geological and structural interpretation, RC drill hole traces and highlighted assays results from RC drill holes.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/140857_5d1b82e604589a01_004full.jpg

Figure 3: Daina 6 target map showing geological and structural features, drill hole surface plan and highlighted assays results from the RC drilling.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/140857_5d1b82e604589a01_005full.jpg

Figure 4: Daina 1 target map showing geological and structural features, drill hole surface plan and highlighted initial assays results from the RC drilling.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/140857_5d1b82e604589a01_006full.jpg

Table 1: Daina 2 Target (including Daina 2 Main Zone) RC drill intercepts.

Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM Length

(m) Azimuth

(o) Dip

(o) Intercept

(g/t Au)

Interval

(m)

From

(m)

Area























Previously Released Results (see Sanu news release dated October 3, 2022) DAI-RC-001 503315 1319025 75 270 55 1.23 15 1 Daina 2 Main Zone including









12.3 1 11













1.99 37 21

including









15.0 1 38

and









32.6 1 54













0.31 1 68

DAI-RC-002 503365 1319021 100 270 55 NSV



Daina 2 Main Zone DAI-RC-003 503407 1319030 46 270 55 NSV



Daina 2 Main Zone DAI-RC-004 503336 1318964 100 270 55 0.49 1 4 Daina 2 Main Zone











0.71 9 17

including









1.22 3 23













0.65 3 46













4.75 21 56

including









85.5 1 69













0.33 1 94

DAI-RC-005 503382 1318968 100 270 55 0.33 1 1 Daina 2 Main Zone DAI-RC-006 503291 1319080 70 270 55 1.80 7 1 Daina 2 Main Zone including









3.29 3 1













0.29 4 19













0.98 3 29













0.34 1 53

DAI-RC-007 503338 1319076 65 270 55 NSV



Daina 2 Main Zone DAI-RC-008 503260 1319020 96 270 60 0.36 2 2 Daina 2 Main Zone











0.43 2 16













1.54 1 27













0.62 4 34













0.36 4 84

DAI-RC-009 503148 1319022 85 90 60 NSV



Daina 2 Main Zone DAI-RC-010 503050 1319015 110 90 60 0.44 1 5 Daina 2 Main Zone DAI-RC-011 503143 1319090 120 90 60 0.47 1 84 Daina 2 Main Zone











0.77 1 9

DAI-RC-012 503236 1319078 115 270 70 1.04 15 45 Daina 2 Main Zone











0.38 1 91













0.51 1 100













0.59 1 108

DAI-RC-013 503276 1318953 110 270 70 5.50 11 80 Daina 2 Main Zone including









56.6 1 80













0.51 2 96

DAI-RC-014 503183 1318949 150 90 60 0.67 6 105 Daina 2 Main Zone including









2.28 1 105

and









1.28 1 109

DAI-RC-015 502941 1319015 135 90 60 NSV



Daina 2 Main Zone New Results DAI-RC-022 503499 1318597 90 60 75 2.74 1 0 Daina 2 South











0.25 11 6













0.49 1 26













0.30 2 31













0.45 4 46

DAI-RC-023 503437 1318598 90 60 70 0.50 3 38 Daina 2 South











0.77 1 49













0.54 1 70

DAI-RC-0024 503380 1318598 90 60 85 0.54 6 55 Daina 2 South including









1.53 1 59

DAI-RC-025 503848 1318196 90 60 65 NSV



Daina 2 Main Zone DAI-RC-026 503774 1318195 90 60 75 NSV



Daina 2 Main Zone DAI-RC-027 503685 1318193 90 60 71 0.76 7 10 Daina 2 South Including









1.16 1 10

and









1.04 1 15

DAI-RC-028 503419 1318600 90 55 71 0.60 2 17 Daina 2 Main Zone











0.37 11 49

DAI-RC-029 503362 1318602 90 55 70 0.48 2 63 Daina 2 Main Zone DAI-RC-030-A 503023 1319400 90 55 10 2.22 1 3 Daina 2 North DAI-RC-030-B 503021 1319400 90 55 50 0.35 3 5 Daina 2 North DAI-RC-031 502998 1319397 90 55 78 0.41 4 23 Daina 2 North DAI-RC-032 503236 1319081 90 55 99 0.56 7 32 Daina 2 Main Zone Including









2.11 1 33

DAI-RC-033 503241 1319024 90 55 105 0.40 1 13 Daina 2 Main Zone











0.81 5 24

Including









2.09 1 28













0.40 1 43













0.30 1 29













0.70 7 58

Including









1.21 2 60

and









1.53 1 64

DAI-RC-034-A 503249 1318957 90 60 65 NSV



Daina 2 Main Zone DAI-RC-034-B 503249 1318958 90 55 120 5.48 15 76 Daina 2 Main Zone Including









78.4 1 85













3.69 1 114

DAI-RC-035 502694 1319836 90 55 80 0.51 5 21 Daina 2 North including









1.43 1 21













0.26 4 56

DAI-RC-036 502714 1319838 90 55 78 0.28 5 9 Daina 2 North











0.91 2 32

Including









1.42 1 33













0.44 1 60



Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of ≥1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts ≥1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

Table 2: Daina 6 Target with RC drill intercepts

Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM Length Azimuth Dip Intercept Interval From Area (m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m)











Previously Released Results (see Sanu news release dated October 3, 2022) DAI-RC-016 501758 1319112 120 270 55 0.39 1 42 Daina 6











0.30 1 51

DAI-RC-017 501735 1319140 100 270 55 0.70 4 1 Daina 6











0.34 2 32

DAI-RC-018 501651 1319111 95 90 70 NSV



Daina 6 DAI-RC-019 501633 1319151 95 90 55 NSV - - Daina 6 New Results DAI-RC-020 501697 1319024 90 55 98 NSR



Daina 6 DAI-RC-021 501794 1319028 90 55 99 36.2 1 36 Daina 6

Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of ≥1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts ≥1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

Table 3: Daina 1 Target with RC drill intercepts

Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM Length Azimuth Dip Intercept Interval From Area (m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m)











New Results DAI-RC-037 504598 1311499 90 55 72 0.48 1 11 Daina 1











0.35 4 22

DAI-RC-038 504563 1311470 90 55 72 0.44 1 54 Daina 1











0.64 3 60

DAI-RC-039 502903 1315700 90 55 80 0.76 1 78 Daina 1 DAI-RC-040 502873 1315700 90 55 100 1.01 1 17 Daina 1











7.95 1 35



Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of ≥1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts ≥1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Sampling was completed following industry best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks totaling 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program was carried out. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using Fire Assay FAA505 at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali ("SGS"). SGS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined multi-kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com or contact:

Fiona Childe

VP, Corporate Development & Communications

Sanu Gold Corp.

info@sanugoldcorp.com

John Boidman

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

+1 (514) 939-3989; +1 (212) 812-7680

jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Sanu Gold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

1 g/t Au = grams of gold per tonne, m = metres

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140857