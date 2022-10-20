Rockhaven Adds Brad Thrall as a Director and Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, October 20, 2022 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce that Mr. Brad A. Thrall has been appointed to the Rockhaven Board of Directors.

Brad Thrall is a Mining Executive with more than 35 years of experience including corporate executive roles and mine development operations positions, most recently as a co-founder and President of Alexco Resource Corp. until it was acquired by Hecla Mining in September 2022. His previous roles include Chief Operating Officer at Alexco, General Manager and Process Manager with Viceroy Resource Corp., Process/Environmental Manager at Barrick Gold Corp. (Lac Minerals (USA)) and Metallurgical Manager with Goldcorp Inc. (Wharf Resources (USA) Inc.). Brad holds a B.Sc. in Metallurgical Engineering from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and an MBA from the University of Colorado and has been an active Director and Chair of several industry organizations. Mr. Thrall was a co-recipient of the 2011 E.A. Scholz Award for Excellence in Mine Development - Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia for the development of the Keno Hill Silver District in the Yukon.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Mr. Thrall to the Rockhaven Board of Directors." stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "Brad brings a vast amount of mining, permitting and processing experience to Rockhaven, including the past 20 years working in the Yukon. Furthermore, he is well respected by First Nations, governments and the communities, with which he has worked."

Rockhaven has granted incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants, entitling those persons to purchase up to a total of 8,080,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 for a period of five years. All options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of granting.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/721454/Rockhaven-Adds-Brad-Thrall-as-a-Director-and-Grants-Incentive-Stock-Options