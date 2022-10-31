Sayona Mining Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) has made further advances towards the restart of lithium production at its North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec, Canada, as highlighted in this Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the September quarter 2022.Quarter HighlightsQuebec, Canada- North American Lithium (NAL) restart on track for first production in Q1, 2023 with permitting and procurement nearing completion and additional management and staff engaged- Quebec company, L. Fourner & Fils, appointed as contractor to restart mining operations at NAL- Sayona promoted to S&P/ASX200 Index, reflecting substantial growth in market value.Western Australia- Morella capital raising completed to support exploration of Morella/Sayona earn-in tenure- Sayona exploration continues, repositioning to lithium focus over 100% owned tenements.Post-Quarter- Pre-feasibility study (PFS) launched for production of lithium carbonate at NAL- PFS commenced for Moblan Lithium Project, targeting development of lithium mine and concentrator- Quebec company, Solurail Logistique Inc appointed to transport spodumene (lithium) concentrate from NAL to port- Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 November 2022 from 11.00am (AEDT), both in person in Brisbane, Queensland and online.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W91BH216





Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



