Tempus Successfully Completes 2022 Drilling at Elizabeth Project
Perth, November 1, 2022 - Tempus Resources Ltd. (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) (OTC: TMRFF) ("Tempus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the expanded 2022 drilling program at the Elizabeth Gold Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Tempus has now completed the enlarged 2022 drilling program at Elizabeth completing 40 drill-holes for a total of approximately 9,760 metres, with this program being considered the most successful to date, including:
-
Building on the 2021 discovery of Blue Vein to expand the known high-grade strike on that vein to over 300 metres, with 8 "bonanza" grade intersections of over 1oz gold per tonne to date with the vein still open down-dip and along strike
-
Identification of a potentially high-grade extension zone of the No. 9 vein with 10 holes drilled including 3 drill holes reporting visible gold over wide quartz veining intervals, (assays pending)
-
Potential extensions to the West and Main Vein structures observed in drill-holes EZ-22-24, EZ-22-31, EZ-22-31, EZ-22-33 (assays pending)
-
Potential new vein discovery at Ella Zone prospect approximately 400 metres to the southeast of the main Elizabeth Gold Project (assays pending)
-
-
Visible gold has been reported in EZ-22-36, intercepting the Blue Vein extending the high-grade zone in the Blue Vein by approximately 75 metres to the southwest (the 6th reported observation of visible gold in the 2022 drilling)
-
Assays for 27 drill-holes from the 2022 program at Elizabeth remain pending, including 4 holes where visible gold has been reported and including the potential discovery holes for the Ella Zone prospect and extensions of No. 9 Vein, West Vein and Main Vein
Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented, "We have completed a record year at the Elizabeth Project with 40 holes drilled. We have significantly expanded our vein sets in development with the addition of the No. 9 and the Blue Veins as a priority targets alongside the SW Vein, Main and West Veins plus the potential of the new Ella Zone. It's a truly wonderful evolution for the project to now have multiple open high-grade vein zones in development, a great credit to our exploration team!"
2022 Drill Program
Tempus has now completed the 2022 drilling program at Elizabeth with a total of 40 holes completed over approximately 9,760 metres, a 65% increase on 2021 (28 drill-holes). The drilling program was completed with a single diamond core drill rig drilling predominately HQ size core.
As of the date of this announcement, Tempus has reported the results of 13 drill-holes with assays for the remaining 27 drill-holes pending. See Figure 1, Figure 2, Figure 3 and Table 1 below showing the location of drill holes and target veins in the 2022 drill program.
Table 1 - Elizabeth 2022 Drill-hole Distribution and Target Veins
|Target Vein
|Drill Holes
|Comment
|Blue Vein
|21
|Assays for 13 holes received, 8 holes pending assays including #36 VG
|SW Vein
|2
|Assays pending
|No 9 Vein
|10
|All assays pending including #19 VG, #20 VG over 25 metres, #28 VG
|Main/West Vein
|4
|Drilling established the extensions of the Main and West Vein with intersections of mineralised quartz veins / veinlets up to 1.1m width - assays pending
|Ella Zone
|3
|Targeting new vein
|Total
|40
|Total 9,760 metres
At the Blue Vein, assays for 32 significant intersections have been received over 13 drill-holes with 5 'bonanza grade' intersections (over 1 oz gold per tonne) received to date. Assays for 8 more Blue Vein drill-holes are pending including the recently drilled EZ-22-36 where grains of visible have been observed in the cut drill core over a 0.20 metre intersection of quartz veining from 188.38 metres. The visible gold observed in quartz veining in drill hole EZ-22-36 extends the known gold mineralisation of the Blue Vein by approximately 75 metres, increasing the strike zone of high-grade gold mineralisation to over 300 metres within the overall 400 metre long strike of the Blue Vein structure (See Figure 2). The Blue Vein remains open along strike and at depth. (Note: there was no sulphide mineralisation observed in the drill core).
Drilling at the No. 9 Vein intersected wide zones of quartz veining with visible gold reported in EZ-22-19, EZ-22-20 (which is one of the most visibly exciting holes ever drilled at Elizabeth, with a 25.75 metre zone of sheeted quartz with multiple occurrences of visible gold from 94.8 metres) and EZ-22-21 with the potential to increase the known high-grade strike in development there up to approximately 100 metres. Assays for 10 drill-holes targeting the No. 9 Vein remain pending,
At the Main and West Veins, 4 holes have been drilled that have intersected extensions to the quartz veins with widths of up to 1.1 metres. The vein intersections extend the know vein structures for both the Main and West Veins by approximately 200 metres to the south (See Figure 2).
To finish the 2022 drilling program off, three holes (EZ-22-38 to EZ-22-40) were drilled at the Ella Zone prospect, approximately 400 metres southeast of the main Elizabeth exploration area. Ella Zone has no previous drilling on it but was developed as a prospect in 2021 based on a mapped outcropping of the Blue Creek feldspar porphyry (known host to gold mineralisation at Elizabeth) and surface geochemical sampling.
Regardless of whether any initial results from Ella Zone turn that prospect into another key priority for development of mineralisation at Elizabeth, 2022 exploration has been incredibly successful and has built well on 2021.
Since Tempus began drilling at Elizabeth in November 2020, a total of 80 drill holes have been completed. Combined with drilling completed in 2010 (25 drill-holes) and 2011 (24 drill-holes), there will be results from 129 new drill-holes that will contribute the planned updated Mineral Resource estimate, which depending on the timing of remaining assay receipts is expected to be complete around Q1 2023. This is an increase of approximately 275% compared to the 74 drill-holes that the 2009 historic resource estimate was based on.
Figure 1 - Elizabeth plan view showing 2022 drill-hole locations
Figure 2 - Blue Vein Section View
Figure 3 - Elizabeth Vein Set Cross Section View
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd..
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
About Tempus Resources Ltd
Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended June 30, 2022 dated September 28, 2022 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.
Appendix 1
Table 1: Drill Hole Collar Table
|
Hole ID
|
Target
|UTM
Easting
(NAD83Z10)
|UTM
Northing (NAD83Z10)
|
Elevation
(m)
|
Length
(m)
|
Azimuth
(o)
|
Dip
(o)
|EZ-22-01
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|222.0
|130
|-65
|EZ-22-02
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|225.0
|108
|-65
|EZ-22-03
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|198.0
|95
|-50
|EZ-22-04
|Blue Vein
|531200
|5653774
|2393
|375.0
|285
|-55
|EZ-22-05
|Blue Vein
|531130
|5653775
|2399
|156.0
|280
|-45
|EZ-22-06
|Blue Vein
|531130
|5653775
|2399
|237.0
|290
|-55
|EZ-22-07
|Blue Vein
|531130
|5653775
|2399
|216.0
|298
|-45
|EZ-22-08
|Blue Vein
|531039
|5653887
|2422
|201.0
|133
|-50
|EZ-22-09
|Blue/SW Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|468.0
|101
|-53
|EZ-22-10
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|210.0
|95
|-65
|EZ-22-11
|Blue Vein
|531039
|5653887
|2422
|207.0
|110
|-60
|EZ-22-12
|Blue Vein
|531039
|5653887
|2422
|216.0
|85
|-50
|EZ-22-13
|Blue Vein
|531039
|5653887
|2422
|251.0
|123
|-65
|EZ-22-14
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|249.0
|138
|-65
|EZ-22-15
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|240.0
|130
|-65
|EZ-22-16
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|242.0
|120
|-65
|EZ-22-17
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|250.7
|160
|-65
|EZ-22-18
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|258.0
|150
|-65
|EZ-22-19
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|201.0
|284
|-63
|EZ-22-20
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|270.0
|284
|-67
|EZ-22-21
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|216.0
|294
|-63
|EZ-22-22
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|183.0
|274
|-63
|EZ-22-23
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|201.0
|264
|-63
|EZ-22-24
|West/Main Veins
|531347
|5653777
|2378
|405.0
|100
|-45
|EZ-22-25
|No.9 Vein
|531039
|5653888
|2422
|181.0
|254
|-63
|EZ-22-26
|No.9 Vein
|531039
|5653888
|2422
|201.0
|244
|-63
|EZ-22-27
|No.9 Vein
|531038
|5653891
|2422
|201.0
|308
|-63
|EZ-22-28
|No.9 Vein
|531038
|5653891
|2422
|234.0
|318
|-63
|EZ-22-29
|SW vein
|531136
|5653860
|2422
|246.0
|111
|-48
|EZ-22-30
|SW vein
|531136
|5653860
|2422
|230.3
|111
|-55
|EZ-22-31
|West/Main Veins
|531351
|5653773
|2378
|444.0
|110
|-52
|EZ-22-32
|West/Main Veins
|531352
|5653773
|2378
|447.0
|125
|-52
|EZ-22-33
|West/Main Veins
|531352
|5653773
|2378
|390.0
|140
|-52
|EZ-22-34
|Blue Vein
|530887
|5653765
|2382
|246.0
|120
|-55
|EZ-22-35
|Blue Vein
|530885
|5653769
|2382
|204.0
|130
|-45
|EZ-22-36
|Blue Vein
|530885
|5653769
|2382
|210.0
|140
|-47
|EZ-22-37
|No.9 Vein
|530888
|5653769
|2382
|201.0
|290
|-45
|EZ-22-38
|Ella Zone
|531917
|5653591
|2096
|102.0
|80
|-45
|EZ-22-39
|Ella Zone
|531917
|5653591
|2096
|156.0
|110
|-60
|EZ-22-40
|Ella Zone
|531917
|5653591
|2096
|170.0
|140
|-60
Table 2: Significant Interval Table
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|True
Thickness
(m)
|Gold
Grade
|MET
Screen
Grade
|Vein
|EZ-22-01
|123.90
|124.70
|0.80
|0.68
|2.07
|2.07
|Blue Vein
|and
|125.90
|126.00
|0.10
|0.08
|3.82
|3.82
|Blue Vein
|and
|161.42
|161.82
|0.40
|0.34
|2.25
|2.25
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-02
|147.65
|147.83
|0.18
|0.15
|6.88
|6.88
|Blue Vein
|and
|185.25
|185.85
|0.60
|0.51
|1.89
|1.89
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-03
|96.91
|97.33
|0.42
|0.36
|2.05
|523.00
|Blue Vein
|and
|124.02
|124.47
|0.45
|0.38
|32.66
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|124.02
|124.13
|0.11
|0.09
|130.00
|133.00
|Blue Vein
|and
|164.41
|166.14
|1.73
|1.47
|7.41
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|165.41
|166.14
|0.73
|0.62
|17.40
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-04
|353.8
|354
|0.2
|0.17
|1.25
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-05
|44.5
|45.2
|0.7
|0.595
|11.20
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|56.8
|57
|0.2
|0.17
|1.38
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|84.65
|85.55
|0.9
|0.765
|1.33
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|98
|99
|1
|0.85
|2.62
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-06
|40.2
|40.9
|0.7
|0.595
|1.91
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|47.8
|48.15
|0.35
|0.2975
|1.17
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|153.35
|155
|1.65
|1.4025
|1.71
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|Including
|154.15
|155
|0.85
|0.7225
|2.79
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-07
|164.6
|164.92
|0.32
|0.272
|1.45
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|165.66
|165.79
|0.13
|0.1105
|7.30
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|170.17
|170.4
|0.23
|0.1955
|48.60
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-08
|120.6
|121
|0.4
|0.34
|0.494
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-09
|105.12
|106.17
|1.05
|0.89
|322.54
|310.72
|Blue Vein
|including
|105.12
|105.32
|0.20
|0.17
|1,654
|1,572
|Blue Vein
|105.32
|106.17
|0.85
|0.72
|9.25
|13.95
|Blue Vein
|and
|161.13
|162.00
|0.87
|0.74
|2.68
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|356.19
|358.38
|2.19
|1.86
|0.41
|Not Preformed
|SW Vein
|Including
|356.19
|356.70
|0.51
|0.43
|1.05
|Not Preformed
|SW Vein
|EZ-22-10
|193.1
|194.75
|1.65
|1.40
|0.61
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|Including
|193.98
|194.23
|0.25
|0.21
|0.997
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-11
|102.45
|193.42
|91.37
|77.67
|0.31
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|102.45
|104.75
|2.30
|1.96
|11.75
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|103.15
|103.45
|0.30
|0.26
|85.20
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-12
|137.65
|139.33
|1.68
|1.43
|1.26
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|138.80
|139.33
|0.53
|0.45
|2.08
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-13
|108.52
|108.77
|0.25
|0.21
|1.62
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|111.00
|111.27
|0.27
|0.23
|1.03
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|112.34
|112.45
|0.11
|0.09
|15.30
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|196.42
|196.60
|0.18
|0.15
|1.49
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|215.83
|216.00
|0.17
|0.14
|1.95
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant. **no significant intervals
Appendix 2: The following tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth - Blackdome Gold Project
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142549