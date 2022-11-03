Gitennes Signs Two Agreements to Option its JMW and Maxwell Properties, Chapais-Chibougamau Area, Quebec

Vancouver, November 3, 2022 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV - GIT) announces that it has signed two agreements to option its JMW and Maxwell properties, Chapais-Chibougamau Area, Quebec to Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE - NEWD). Work on the two properties is expected to commence shortly and Newfoundland Discovery Corp. is planning to spend approximately $800,000 on exploration between the two properties. On the JMW property geophysics and diamond drilling is proposed and for Maxwell an airborne Magnetometer survey will be conducted.

Newfoundland Discovery can initially earn a 70% interest in each property and has the right to earn an additional 15% interest. Terms of the option agreements are:

JMW Property

Cash Shares Work Commitments On signing $5,000 TSXV Approval 125,000 Year 1 150,000 $500,000 Year 2 250,000 $500,000 Year 3 350,000 $500,000 Total $5,000 825,000 $1,500,000

If all of the payments are made and exploration expenditures are completed then Newfoundland Discovery will earn a 70%. Newfoundland Discovery can earn an additional 15% by completing a 43-101 compliant resource.

Maxwell Property

Cash Shares Work Commitments On signing $5,000 TSXV Approval 125,000 Year 1 50,000 $250,000 Year 2 150,000 $350,000 Year 3 250,000 $400,000 Total $5,000 575,000 $1,000,000

If all of the payments are made and exploration expenditures are completed then Newfoundland Discovery will earn a 70%. Newfoundland Discovery can earn an additional 15% by completing a 43-101 compliant resource.

The JMW property lies along the Guercherville Deformation zone which is host to several past producing mines as well as Iamgold's Nelligan deposit that hosts approximately 3.1 million of ounces of gold. The JMW property has gold mineralization and visible gold in drill holes associated with the deformation zone but gold has also been observed in intrusive rocks to the north of the deformation zone. Additionally, a target on JMW is the sediments which is the host rock for the Nelligan deposit.

Maxwell is approximately 15 km to the northeast of JMW and close to Iamgold's Monster Lake deposit that hosts 433,000 ounces of gold. Maxwell has several occurrences of gold in both the fine and heavy fraction of glacial tills and the gold in tills is associated with mapped structures. The structures are northeast trending, similar to Iamgold's Nelligan property. Maxwell has seen very little exploration and several EM geophysical anomalies remain untested.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade or large tonnage gold deposits. The Company currently has five gold properties in Quebec, JMW, New Mosher, Maxwell, VG Boulder and Serpenphior, the Snowbird gold property in British Columbia and a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru. Gitennes owns 100% of its Quebec gold properties except for New Mosher which is under option for Gitennes to earn an initial 70% with the right to increase its ownership to 85%.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

