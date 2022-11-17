Gold Reserve Reports on Results of Annual Meeting

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve" or the "Company") announced that, at the annual general meeting held earlier today, James H. Coleman, Rockne J. Timm, James P. Geyer, Yves M. Gagnon, Robert A. Cohen, James Michael Johnston, and James Tunkey were elected to the Board of Directors of Gold Reserve to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company and the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 were duly received.

As a result of his election to the Board, Mr. Tunkey has been granted stock options to purchase 145,000 shares of Gold Reserve Inc. at a price of US $1.08 with a term of 10 years.

