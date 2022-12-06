Western Metallica Resources Corp. Announces Update to Recently Launched Sierra Alta Drill Program

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 - Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSX.V: WMS) ("Western Metallica" or the "Company") is pleased to report on updates from the Company's mineral projects in Spain, specifically the launch of the Sierra Alta Project exploration program, with ten intended drill holes planned at a total depth of 200 metres, and across three main structural targets, refer to Table 1. The Sierra Alta Project is in the same prolific region as Penedela, located on the Southern edge of the strongly mineralised "Navelgas Gold Belt" which forms the central belt in Asturias, Spain, and consists of structurally controlled Palaeozoic clastic sediments and carbonates intruded by felsic intrusive rocks, refer to Figure 1.



The Sierra Alta Project is currently undergoing preliminary mapping, drill scouting, and a targeting program, conducted in parallel to the ongoing drill program at Penedela, see release dated September 28, 2022. The Sierra Alta Project is a regionally encouraging project due to the compelling historical mining activity and the exploration data produced by Rio Narcea Gold Mines Ltd. in the 1990's and Emerita Resources Corp. in 2016, which presented high-grade gold in rock from NS striking jasperoidal breccias. An outstanding feature of the Sierra Alta Project is the vast alignment of several ancient Roman workings along a 10-kilometre trending corridor, direction NE-SW, combined with the presence of alluvial gold, an extensive project with 90 claims and a considerable amount of historical data to build upon.

The primary objective of the Sierra Alta Project includes drilling from the already approved sites at Montefurado and Puerto del Palo, refer to Figure 2, and pre-drilling activities such as a detailed and highly-representative diamond saw rock sampling program across the structures at Montefurado, Puerto Del Palo and La Marta prospects. The Sierra Alta Project holds over 4 kilometres of untested strike length remaining to be explored, as well as proven high-grade gold occurrences in the system, based on historical workings. A technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 on the Sierra Alta Project, effective March 19, 2022, is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and accessible on the Western Metallica website.

Gregory Duras, CEO and Director of Western Metallica Resources commented, "Western Metallica intends to advance its exploration across various projects, in parallel, with a precise and calculated exploration strategy to incrementally increase the potential of defining highly mineralized zones and areas of future focus. The Sierra Alta Project is of exceptional importance to the Company, notably due to it being surrounded by significant Roman historical workings, in the robustly mineralised Navelgas Gold Belt, with notable high-grade gold occurrences within the system which are validated by previous exploration activities. Unlike most exploration firms, we are fortunate to operate in a structurally robust region, where three of our projects span over 8,500 hectares, much of which hosts historic workings and data."

* Readers are cautioned that the Rio Narcea Gold Mines Ltd. and Emerita Resources Corp. historical records have not been verified by a qualified person and should not be relied upon as current. Additional work is required for the historical work to be verified and incorporated into a current mineral resource estimate.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures. Drill core samples are crushed, split and pulverized prior to analysis of Gold by fire assay and Atomic Absorption and multi-elements by ICP-AES after four acid digestion. Analytical performance is monitored by means of certified reference materials (CRMs), coarse and fine blanks, rejects and pulp duplicates. Samples have been prepared in ALS Chemex preparation lab in Seville, Spain and analyses have been completed in ALS Rosia Montana, Alba, Romania (Fire Assays) and ALS Loughrea, Galway, Ireland (ICP).

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Giovanni Funaioli, Eur.Geol., Vice President Exploration of Western Metallica, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Giovanni Funaioli is an employee of the Company and is not considered independent under NI 43-101.

About Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica is a British Columbia company with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under symbol WMS. Western Metallica is in the business of mineral resource exploration and development, its principal asset is its 100% owned Penedela Gold Property in the "Navelgas Gold Belt" in Asturias, Spain. Western Metallica also has an interest in two other Spanish gold projects in the "Navelgas Gold Belt" in Asturias (Valledor and Sierra Alta) and one project located in Andalucia (Nueva Celti).

Further information of the Company can be found at: www.westernmetallica.com

