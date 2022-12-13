Carlyle Announces Share Issuances to Consultants and Debt Settlement

Vancouver, December 12, 2022 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that it has issued an aggregate of 128,983 common shares (collectively, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.1725 per Share to two corporate strategy and business development consultants currently engaged by the Company as well as in settlement of $12,500 in debt payable for prior legal services rendered to the Company. Accordingly, the Shares were issued to each respective consultant pursuant to the terms of a consulting agreement entered into between the Company and such consultant, and all Shares were issued at a price per Share equal to the lowest permitted price by the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Shares were issued pursuant to the prospectus exemptions provided under Sections 2.24 and 2.14 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. All Shares have a hold period of four months and a day.
About Carlyle
Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".
