NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

VANCOUVER, December 14, 2022 - NV Gold Corp. (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified four gold targets based on positive mercury vapor test results and potentially Carlin-type gold targets at its 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada (see Figure 1 & 2). ("SW Pipe or the "Property").

About the SW Pipe Gold Project:

The SW Pipe Gold Project is in Lander County approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the world-class Pipeline gold mine (> 20 million ounces of gold) in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada. The Property, comprising 84 unpatented mining claims, is 100%-owned by NV Gold. Historical drilling established a near-surface, oxide-gold zone characterized by multiple intercepts of 15 m+ @ 0.5-1.0 g/t Au. The Company has recently finalized the analyses of an extensive mercury vapor survey on the Property.

Results (see Figure 2):

Modeling the results of 567 mercury vapor collector stations has identified four mercury vapor anomalies and target areas for a Carlin-type gold system on the Property (see Figure 2).

The "A-anomaly" confirmed mercury leakage along two interpreted faults and a dilation zone previously identified by mapping and an earlier conducted soil geochemistry survey (refer to October 26 th , 2022, press release).

, 2022, press release). The "B-anomaly" reflects the known near-surface, oxide gold mineralization, which was established through numerous historical drilling campaigns.

The "C- and D-anomalies" are new target zones which have never been drill-evaluated.

About Mercury Vapor:

Mercury vapor surveys are used to identify drill targets. Since the mercury is originally contained in the same pyrites (sulfides) that may carry gold, the mercury anomalies are an excellent proxy for the location of gold in the subsurface.

Patty Rehn of Quicksilver Systems stated, "Based on my experience and the mercury vapor surveys I have conducted throughout my scientific and professional career, I believe there is a high probability that these excellent mercury vapor survey results are an indication that there could be a covered high-grade mineralization".

Thomas Klein, VP Exploration stated, "I am excited to share the results of a recently completed mercury vapor survey at our SW Pipe Gold Project, which is just four miles from the world class Pipeline gold project along the Cortez gold belt in Lander County, Nevada. The Company has detected four outstanding mercury vapor anomalies with values up to 500 nanograms (see Figure 2). (Note: 500 nanograms are the upper limits of mercury vapor detection). I personally favor the A-anomaly being the most encouraging target since it confirms a previously established soil geochemistry target (refer to October 26th, 2022, press release). I have worked extensively with Patty Rehn and experienced her talent on the Carlin Trend in the past and I am more than confident that her patented technique is the number one tool to identify and uncover concealed gold systems. NV Gold is planning to drill-test the mercury vapor A-anomaly (Magmatic Feeder Plume target) in Q1 of 2023".

Figure 1: NV Gold Landholding Map

Figure 2: SW Pipe Mercury Vapor Survey and resulting Mercury Anomalies

