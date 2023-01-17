ESGold Enters into A Collaborative Agreement with UQAT

Vancouver, January 17, 2023 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE:ESAU) (Frankfurt:N4UP) (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaborative agreement with the Mineral Technology Research and Service Unit (URSTM) of the University of Quebec in Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT).

In this initial agreement UQAT-URSTM will provide the Company with scientific and technical support for metallurgical testing of the tailings from the Montauban site. ESGold aims to neutralize the acid generating tailings that will be processed at the projected 1000 t/d treatment plant.

'We are excited to collaborate with a team of high caliber scientists that will enable the Company to achieve its environmental objectives. Considering that there are approximately 150 orphan mine sites in Quebec we look forward to working with the University.' said Jean-Yves Therien, chief executive officer of ESGold.

Other Corporate News

The Company has granted to different consultants a total of 2,000,000 options exercisable at $0.06 per share, and a total of 7,600,000 restricted share units. All securities issued in connection with the grants will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company has also entered into a joint venture agreement to determine the presence of recoverable metals in the Ottawa River, consistent with ESGold's commitment to environmental recovery solutions.

For more information on ESGold Corp. contact the Company (+1 514-712-1532) or visit the website www.esgold.ca

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.esgold.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

ESGold Corp.

"Jean Yves Therien"

Chief Executive Officer

"John Stella"

Investor contact

Tel: +1 514-712-1532

Email: info@esgold.ca

