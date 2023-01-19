Endurance Exhibits at AME Roundup Conference Featuring High-Grade Drill Intersections From The Reliance Gold Project in BC

Vancouver, January 19, 2023 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting at the 2023 Association Mineral Exploration (AME) Roundup Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre East starting with the Trade Show #1521 on Monday January 23 and Tuesday January 24 followed by The Core Shack on Wednesday January 25 and Thursday January 26.

Drill core will be displayed from several of the best holes completed by the Company at its Reliance Gold Project with intersections such as 15.7 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 24.8 metres ("m") including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m, 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m, 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m, and the most recent drill hole of 3.05 gpt gold over 139.9 m including several higher grade separate intersections such as 12.85 gpt gold over 12.9 m and 6.21 gpt gold over 11.8 m.

The Reliance Gold Project is located in southern British Columbia 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge.

During the convention the Company will also be entertaining strategic proposals for its 100% owned intrusive-hosted Elephant Mountain Gold Project in Alaska and 100% owned Bandito Rare-Earth Niobium Property in the Yukon.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a Company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Please review prior press releases and presentations for sampling procedures and cautionary statements. The work programs were supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

