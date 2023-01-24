S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index - February 1, 2023

Symbol COMPANY ADDED H Hydro One Limited ADDED MI.UN Minto Apartment REIT ADDED NTR Nutrien Ltd. ADDED TOU Tourmaline Oil Corp. ADDED WCN Waste Connections, Inc. DELETED AQN Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. DELETED INE Innergex Renewable Energy Inc DELETED KEY Keyera Corp. DELETED ONEX Onex Corp Subvtg DELETED SGR.UN Slate Grocery REIT DELETED SRU.UN SmartCentres REIT DELETED TCS TECSYS Inc



