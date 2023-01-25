Azarga Metals Settles Shares for Debt

VANCOUVER, January 25, 2023 - Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) reports that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to settle C$100,686.39 in outstanding debt owed to a creditor by the issuance of 4,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") valued at C$0.025 per Share. The Shares have now been issued and the debt has been extinguished.
The Shares issued are subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.
"Gordon Tainton" Gordon Tainton, President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3, visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!