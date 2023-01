Helix Resources encouraged by early copper indications from RC drilling at Canbelego

(NewsDirect)

Helix Resources Ltd. (ASX:HLX) MD Mike Rosenstreich tells Proactive the company is off to a strong start to 2023 drilling at Canbelego Copper Project JV with Aeris Resources Ltd. (ASX:AIS) in western NSW with drilling intersecting "significant" shallow copper mineralisation. An RC drilling program of seven holes for 906 metres to test for extensions of shallow high-grade copper has been completed with encouraging drill chip observations ahead of an updated resource estimate planned for late March 2023.

