AuTECO Minerals raises A$9 million ahead of regional exploration

Auteco Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AUT) CEO Darren Cooke is back in the Proactive studio after the company raised A$9 million to support regional exploration at its Pickle Crow Gold project in Ontario, Canada. Cooke says the team is looking forward to getting boots on the ground during Canada's winter season, when harder ground conditions make it easier to access Pickle Crow's regional prospects.

