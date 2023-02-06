Rome Resources Announces Exercises of First Options Under Two Option Agreements

Vancouver, February 6, 2023 - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has fully exercised the First Options under, respectively, (a) the option agreement made effective as of the 15th day of August 2022 between CoTinCo Minerals Projects International LLC and Rome (the "CoTinCo Option Agreement"); and (b) the option agreement made effective as of the 15th day of August 2022 between Medidoc-RD Congo SARLU ("MRDC"), Andreas Friedrich Reitmeier and Rome (the "MRDC Option Agreement").

As a result, Rome has earned

(a) a 25% undivided interest in and to exploration permit PR 15130, as set out in the CoTinCo Option Agreement; and

(b) a 30% undivided interest in and to the issued and outstanding shares in MRDC, as set out in the MRDC Option Agreement.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements to acquire 51% direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project." Rome intends to fund exploration on the project up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

