C3 Metals identifies multiple gold targets at Main Ridge in Jamaica

(NewsDirect)

C3 Metals Inc. (TSX-V:CCCM, OTC:CARCF) CEO Dan Symons tells Proactive rock chip assays of up to 35.8 g/t gold have been returned from a comprehensive mapping and sampling program on its wholly-owned Main Ridge Project in Jamaica. The junior explorer said the 3,000-hectare project is contiguous with and about 15 kilometres to the west of its previous discovery of an outcropping, large-scale epithermal vein swarm within the 6,000-hectare Arthurs Seat Project, where drilling is underway.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.