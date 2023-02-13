GoldON Engages Technical Advisor Dr. Frederick Breaks for Lithium and Critical Elements Review

Dr. Breaks is a lithium and rare earth elements expert in Canada who has authored or co-authored 118 technical publications during his career with the Ontario Geological Survey

Victoria, February 13, 2023 - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Dr. Frederick W. Breaks BSc, MSc, PhD, to undertake a technical review of new properties the Company is considering for acquisition. The purpose of the evaluation is to determine each property's potential for hosting lithium and rare-element pegmatite mineralization worthy of exploration.

Dr. Breaks is a proven explorer with over 40 years of fieldwork experience and is well-known as a lithium and rare earth elements expert in Canada. His discoveries include two significant lithium-rich deposits in Northwestern Ontario: the Separation Rapids pegmatite near Kenora (Avalon Advanced Materials) and the Pakeagama Lake pegmatite in the North Spirit Lake area (Frontier Lithium).

Dr. Breaks has a BSc (Honours Geology) from the University of British Columbia, an MSc (Geology) from McMaster University, and a PhD (Geology) from Carlton University. He authored or co-authored 118 technical publications during his career with the Ontario Geological Survey and numerous external publications, of which several are available for download at ResearchGate.

"Despite being in the middle of our initial drill program at the McDonough gold property, the market is dictating we consider the exploration opportunities we are seeing in lithium and critical elements," said Mike Romanik, President of GoldON. "We pride ourselves in sourcing expert opinion on all our exploration decisions and given Dr. Breaks' body of work it is terrific to have him as an in-house advisor."

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Our current project portfolio includes six properties in the Red Lake Mining District (McDonough, McInnes Lake, Pakwash North, Pipestone Bay, Springpole East, and West Madsen) and a seventh property in the Patricia Mining District (Slate Falls).

For more information, you can visit our website at goldonresources.com, download our investor presentation by clicking here, and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoldONResources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik, President

GoldON Resources Ltd.

Direct line: (204) 724-0613

Email: info@goldonresources.com

179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416

Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

