Azarga Metals Completes Its Exit From Russia

VANCOUVER, February 16, 2023 - Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Azarga Metals Limited, a BVI corporation pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "SPA") with a non-sanctioned third-party buyer (the "Buyer"). The Buyer has agreed to pay consideration of US$1 for the project and US$74,999 for the assignment and assumption of the intercompany debt, as well as contingent consideration equal to half of the net proceeds paid to the Buyer from any subsequent third-party sale made by the Buyer (the "Contingent Consideration").

Gordon Tainton, President and CEO commented: "The Company is very pleased that it is now able to fully focus its resources on our 100% owned high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project located in the Yukon, Canada (the "Marg Project"). We expect the results of our recently completed induced polarization survey at the Marg Project, which was completed by Abitibi Geophysics Ltd, to be released this quarter."

Pursuant to the option agreement announced on May 10, 2022, with Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT"), the Company and BSRT have now agreed that any Contingent Consideration paid to the Company will be split as follows: 90% to BSRT and 10% to the Company for any amount up to US$3.5 million and 80% to BSRT and 20% to the Company for any amount above US$3.5 million.

About Azarga Metals Corp.

Azarga Metals is a mineral exploration and development company that owns 100% of the high-grade copper-rich VMS Marg project located in the Mayo Mining District in Central Yukon, approximately 40 kilometres east of Keno City (which itself is approximately 465 kilometres by road north of Whitehorse).

For further information please contact Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3, or Gordon Tainton, at + 1-604-248-8380 or visit www.azargametals.com or follow us on Twitter @AzargaMetals. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

