Golden Share Announces Completion of Airborne Magnetic Survey of Ogoki Kimberlite Targets

Toronto, February 17, 2023 - Golden Share Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a detailed airborne magnetic survey over its Ogoki Project kimberlite target claims in the Martin Falls area of northern Ontario. Fourteen target sites were mapped within eight individual survey blocks completed using SHA Geophysics' Heli-GT magnetic survey system. This helicopter-borne, three-axis magnetic gradiometer survey platform was designed to acquire highly accurate georeferenced magnetic gradient and total field data. The system was flown at tree-top level with a line spacing of fifty meters. The profile data was gridded using SHA's GT-Grid routine that combines total field magnetic data with the two horizontal components of the magnetic gradient data to produce a total magnetic field grid that simultaneously honours all three measurements. The survey mapped all of the bodies in precise detail and confirmed historical public magnetic survey results. An interpretive report is currently underway evaluating each target.

The Marten Falls area magnetic anomaly cluster consists of a number of discrete anomalies and that may have their source in kimberlite or other ultramafic bodies. Based on a review of existing historic data available for this area it does not appear that any of these targets have been drill tested. Future work programs will be planned dependent on the detailed interpretation of each target currently underway.

This field program costs and other allowable exploration expenses will be filed for assessment work requirements due in 2023.

Qualified Persons

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Golden Share's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Wes Roberts, P.Eng., a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101 reporting guidelines.

About Golden Share

Golden Share is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "GSH". Golden Share is a natural resource exploration company focused on Northern Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary assets are the Ogoki Project (diamonds), and the Kagiami Project (base metals).

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results, level of activity or future events or performance, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Golden Share does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

