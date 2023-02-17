MAX Power Mining Appoints Peter Lauder as Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager

VANCOUVER, Feb. 17, 2023 - MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX, OTC: MAXXF) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Lauder to the position of Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager.



Mr. Lauder is a senior level mine and exploration geologist whose extensive experience includes working for top tier mining and exploration companies across Canada and West Africa. Notably, he was actively involved in a supervisory position in Goldcorp's exploration team that brought the Eleonore Project in Quebec through a positive feasibility study, construction and eventually full production. Quebec is a key jurisdiction for MAX Power as it advances a North American focused lithium strategy.

Mr. Lauder commented: "I'm delighted to join the MAX Power team. It has the vision, the market and financial strength, the people and the plan to become a leading lithium player."

Mr. Lauder added: "I've invested a lot of my career in Quebec in the gold sector, and that experience has shown me the tremendous geological potential for lithium in the province. For me this is an incredibly exciting transition to a new commodity with a group that can execute. Quebec is a key jurisdiction for us but we will have our eyes open to the best opportunities elsewhere as well."

Career Highlights

20 years' experience in the design, implementation and management of both underground and surface exploration programs

Most recently the Quebec Exploration Manager for Wallbridge Mining's Northern Fenelon Project

Key previous positions have included Endeavor Mining (Siou mine), IAMGOLD (Westwood mine), Hecla Mining (Casa Berardi mine), Goldcorp (Eleanore Project), Placer Dome (Timmins) and BHP Canada

Expert in 3D geological modelling

Recipient of a Maptek Hall of Fame Award



Mr. Rav Mlait, CEO of MAX Power, commented: "Peter is a fantastic addition to the MAX Power team, bringing a wealth of experience to the table. Not only is he an outstanding geologist, but he's also an excellent communicator who investors can expect to hear from regularly. Peter will be based in Quebec City and will play a pivotal role in taking MAX Power to the next level."

Stock Options

In accordance with the Company's stock option plan, Mr. Lauder has been granted 375,000 stock options excisable at $0.85 for a period of 3 years.

Marketing Agreement

The Company has entered into a consulting agreement with Roger Choudhury (Business Financial Network, Ontario) for digital marketing services including video and interview productions on various social media platforms. The consulting agreement consideration is $7,500 per month for a term of six months, commencing January 1, 2023.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company targeting domestic lithium resources to advance North America's renewable energy prospects.

Contact: info@maxpowermining.com

MarketSmart Communications at 877-261-4466.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration, drilling, mineralization and historical results on the Properties; the interpretation of drilling and assay results, the initiation of and the results thereby of any future drilling program, mineralization and the discovery mineralization (if any); plans for future exploration and drilling and the timing of same; the merits of the Properties and the James Bay region, generally; the potential for lithium within the Properties; commentary as it related to the opportune timing to explore lithium exploration and any anticipated increasing demand for lithium; future press releases by the Company; funding of any future drilling program; regulatory approval, including but not limited to the CSE. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "interpreted," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," "possibly," "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.