GR Silver Mining Intersects Bonanza-grade Gold Veins at Depth in the Plomosas Mine Area 0.6 m at 40.2 g/t Au and 0.25 m at 64.5 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2023 - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRA: GPE) - is pleased to announce additional underground drilling results in the Plomosas Mine Area as part of the 2022 infill and exploratory drilling program at the Company's wholly-owned Plomosas Project in Sinaloa, Mexico.

The drilling had the following objectives:

Drilling at specific locations where recent geological modelling has indicated the presence of high-grade precious metal epithermal veins, which demonstrate the existence of high-grade mineralization below existing underground workings;

Define the geometry and boundaries of silver ("Ag") - gold ("Au") mineralization and detail participation of precious metals mineralization in the upcoming resource estimation update; and

Confirm presence of high-grade gold epithermal veins in the hanging wall and footwall of the main mineralized zone in new areas of the historic underground mine.

The 35 drill holes being reported in this announcement were all drilled from within the historic Plomosas Mine Area, mainly below the 900 level, and represent the penultimate batch of drill results to be incorporated into the resource estimation at the Plomosas Mine Area.

Gold highlights from the underground drilling results (Down hole widths):

PLIP22-30: 14.1 m at 2.67 g/t Au and 69 g/t Ag (353 g/t AgEq1)

including: 0.6 m at 40.18 g/t Au and 219 g/t Ag (4,075 g/t AgEq)

PLI22-52: 9.9 m at 1.91 g/t Au, including 0.25 m at 64.50 g/t Au

In addition, the drilling results continue to reveal attractive high-grade silver-polymetallic mineralization in unmined areas at the lower levels of the historic underground mine. Drill hole results such as those highlighted below, continue to demonstrate the potential to incorporate wide and attractive polymetallic results into the upcoming resource estimation.

PLIP22-29: 22.0 m at 1.01 g/t Au, 55 g/t Ag, 3.1% Pb, 4.8% Zn and 0.2% Cu (441 g/t AgEq)

including: 3.0 m at 5.42 g/t Au, 299 g/t Ag, 1.8% Pb, 9.7% Zn and 0.6% Cu (1,291 g/t AgEq)

PLIP22-35: 18.5 m at 1.08 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag, 0.5% Pb, 1.5% Zn and 0.3% Cu (221 g/t AgEq)

including: 0.8 m at 6.09 g/t Au, 46 g/t Ag, 2.7% Pb, 8.4% Zn and 0.8% Cu (1,105 g/t AgEq)

PLIP22-42: 3.1 m at 1.97 g/t Au, 50 g/t Ag, 19.7% Pb, 15.6% Zn and 0.3% Cu (1,422 g/t AgEq)

The Plomosas Mine Area drilling program has been completed and one batch of assays is pending to be processed and incorporated into the resource estimation, expected to be published later in Q1|2023. The program has achieved its objectives of replacing some specific areas where zero values were adopted in the previous resource estimation, but also, more importantly, defining the presence of high-grade gold and silver zones which form part of a distinct mineralizing event, hosted within the same structure as well as the footwall and hanging wall of the Plomosas Breccia. These results provide vital data to be introduced in the resource estimation, aiming to increase the percentage participation of precious metals in the Plomosas Mine Area resource update. At deeper levels in the historic mine, the presence of cross-cutting structures is common intersecting the main mineralized zone, creating pod-shaped geometries with the presence of multiple veinlets, defining wide zones (up to 20 metres) carrying gold and silver mineralization. High-grade gold hosted by narrow epithermal veins returned values such as 0.6 m at 40.2 g/t Au from hole PLIP22-30 and 0.25 m at 64.5 g/t Au from hole PLI22-52, which are part of a much wider mineralized system.

GR Silver Mining Chairman and CEO, Eric Zaunscherb comments, "The previous resource estimate for the Plomosas Mine Area incorporated many historical drill holes that were selectively sampled for precious metals mineralization. The extensive surgical infill drill program conducted by GR Silver Mining provided 'proof of concept', successfully replacing many historical drill holes in the resource model. In the process, the Company's geologists have opportunely defined incremental high-grade precious metal mineralization that was previously unrecognized. These facts suggest the potential for an increase in grade and content in the Plomosas Mine Area in the highly anticipated resource update."

GR Silver Mining completed the infill drilling program at the Plomosas Mine Area at the end of 2022 and final assays are being received and processed. This program added approximately 11,750 metres of core drilling (186 holes) in specific areas of the existing NI 43-101 resource block model, achieving the key objectives and supporting more detailed geological mineralization modelling, while also enhancing the silver and gold grade distribution in the upcoming resource estimate.

The highlights of the drill holes reported in this news release are summarized as follows:

Table 1: Plomosas Mine Area - Latest Results Highlights

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Apparent width (m) True width (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Zn % Cu % AgEq g/t PLI22-32 27.1 36.2 9.1 7.5 65 0.37 0.4 0.9 na 147 including 31.2 34.6 3.4 2.6 130 0.69 0.4 1.1 na 249 PLI22-39 0.0 8.0 8.0 7.9 50 0.16 4.3 2.6 0.2 314 including 6.7 8.0 1.3 0.8 118 0.66 16.2 5.3 0.9 950 PLI22-49 84.7 119.6 34.9 26.7 6 0.38 0.1 0.3 0.2 73 including 117.1 118.3 1.2 0.9 29 4.48 0.5 1.1 0.3 541 including 118.0 118.3 0.3 0.3 78 11.30 1.4 2.6 0.7 1,342 PLI22-50 9.6 9.9 0.3 0.2 19 0.84 1.1 13.0 0.2 647 PLI22-52 106.6 116.5 9.9 8.1 2 1.91 na na na 182 including 109.8 110.1 0.3 0.2 33 64.50 na na na 6,033 PLI22-54 158.0 160.1 2.1 1.9 11 0.94 0.2 0.1 0.1 120 PLI22-55 54.3 57.5 3.2 2.6 3 0.09 0.8 1.8 na 105 PLI22-56 0.8 13.5 12.7 9.7 19 0.61 0.8 0.9 0.3 172 including 13.0 13.5 0.5 0.4 175 15.50 4.3 13.3 3.2 2,604 PLI22-57 258.1 264.1 6.0 4.6 34 0.03 na na na 37 PLI22-58 79.7 96.7 17.0 16.0 20 0.25 2.4 2.8 na 225 including 89.1 90.5 1.4 1.2 33 0.63 6.5 7.5 na 569 and 92.5 96.7 4.2 3.9 30 0.51 5.7 5.3 0.1 451 PLIP22-26 No significant intervals PLIP22-27 0.3 6.6 6.3 6.3 42 0.03 0.1 0.2 na 53 including 6.3 6.6 0.3 0.2 521 0.26 0.2 0.4 na 566 PLIP22-29 0.0 22.0 22.0 21.7 55 1.01 3.1 4.8 0.2 441 including 0.0 3.0 3.0 2.8 299 5.42 1.8 9.7 0.6 1,291 PLIP22-30 0.0 14.1 14.1 14.1 69 2.67 0.1 0.2 0.2 353 including 0.0 1.6 1.6 1.6 227 5.39 0.3 0.6 0.4 808 including 4.7 5.3 0.6 0.6 219 40.18 0.3 na 1.0 4,075 PLIP22-31 0.0 3.0 3.0 2.5 22 0.04 na 0.1 na 31 PLIP22-32 11.9 14.0 2.1 1.3 9 0.16 2.1 3.0 0.1 213 PLIP22-33 No significant intervals PLIP22-34 No significant intervals PLIP22-35 0.0 18.5 18.5 14.2 20 1.08 0.5 1.5 0.3 221 including 3.2 3.4 0.2 0.2 44 1.10 10.4 15.3 0.3 1,059 and 14.2 15.0 0.8 0.8 46 6.09 2.7 8.4 0.8 1,105 PLIP22-36 0.0 1.3 1.3 0.5 17 0.41 2.8 3.4 0.1 272 PLIP22-37 No significant intervals PLIP22-38 No significant intervals PLIP22-41 0.0 12.0 12.0 9.2 27 0.07 1.3 3.4 0.2 224 including 5.7 8.0 2.3 1.8 51 0.05 4.1 10.4 0.4 622 including 7.1 7.4 0.3 0.3 120 0.09 15.7 14.3 0.7 1,204 PLIP22-42 0.0 10.0 10.0 8.3 30 0.76 7.9 7.9 0.3 669 including 2.9 4.2 1.3 0.9 49 0.41 7.8 10.9 1.1 846 and 5.5 8.6 3.1 2.7 50 1.97 19.7 15.6 0.3 1,422 PLIP22-45 0.0 5.4 5.4 4.3 19 0.36 1.2 1.7 0.1 160 PLIP22-63 No significant intervals PLIP22-65 0.0 5.3 5.3 5.3 20 1.07 0.2 0.5 0.2 170 PLIP22-67 No significant intervals PLIP22-68 6.8 12.7 5.9 5.1 15 0.02 0.9 0.8 0.1 81 including 9.8 10.1 0.3 0.2 46 0.28 17.2 16.3 0.5 1,244 PLIP22-69 No significant intervals PLIP22-70 0.0 1.9 1.9 1.9 23 2.31 1.9 3.8 na 437 PLIP22-77 No significant intervals PLIP22-81 4.0 15.8 11.8 11.1 57 0.19 1.1 1.0 0.1 152 including 5.8 6.2 0.4 0.4 552 0.32 1.2 2.0 0.1 705 PLIP22-83 1.0 2.7 1.7 1.7 21 0.10 0.7 1.6 na 118 PLIP22-91 0.0 2.9 2.9 2.9 28 0.35 4.0 2.7 0.1 290

Numbers may be rounded. Results are uncut and undiluted. "na" = no significant result * AgEq calculations using US$20.00/oz Ag, US$1,600/oz Au, US$0.90/lb Pb, US$1.10/lb Zn and US$3.00/lb Cu, with metallurgical recoveries of Ag - 74%, Au - 86%, Pb - 69%, Zn -75% and Cu - 80%. AgEq = ((Ag grade x Ag Price x Ag recovery) + (Au grade x Au price x Au recovery) + (Pb grade x Pb price x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade x Zn price x Zn recovery) + (Cu grade x Cu price x Cu recovery))/(Ag price x Ag recovery)

Table 2: Plomosas Mine Area Latest Drill Hole Details

Drill Hole East (m) North (m) RL (m) Dip (?) Azimuth

(?) Depth (m) Drill Hole

Type PLI22-32 451,111 2,551,731 730 -20 120 106.8 Underground PLI22-39 451,202 2,551,974 769 -22 94 68.3 Underground PLI22-49 450,908 2,551,874 679 -30 45 185.0 Underground PLI22-50 451,058 2,551,909 677 -40 90 64.5 Underground PLI22-52 450,907 2,551,875 679 -25 20 243.15 Underground PLI22-54 450,906 2,551,875 679 -35 345 265.5 Underground PLI22-55 451,040 2,551,676 739 -50 85 120.0 Underground PLI22-56 451,109 2,551,853 716 30 280 120.0 Underground PLI22-57 450,904 2,551,874 679 -50 315 290.0 Underground PLI22-58 450,910 2,551,874 679 -35 80 151.5 Underground PLIP22-26 451,002 2,551,893 688 -55 265 14.73 Underground PLIP22-27 451,215 2,551,655 769 0 270 10.0 Underground PLIP22-29 451,033 2,551,888 680 -68 130 22.0 Underground PLIP22-30 451,012 2,551,897 679 -45 336 14.1 Underground PLIP22-31 451,219 2,551,628 769 -5 236 11.8 Underground PLIP22-32 451,217 2,551,843 767 -38 80 16.0 Underground PLIP22-33 451,004 2,551,897 689 0 0 14.5 Underground PLIP22-34 451,054 2,551,913 677 -45 26 17.0 Underground PLIP22-35 451,038 2,551,898 677 -30 320 19.2 Underground PLIP22-36 451,197 2,551,887 763 -40 90 4.5 Underground PLIP22-37 451,220 2,551,784 768 -30 80 15.0 Underground PLIP22-38 451,209 2,551,807 780 -40 60 9.0 Underground PLIP22-41 451,126 2,551,923 722 -27 65 19.1 Underground PLIP22-42 451,118 2,551,885 717 -60 118 20.0 Underground PLIP22-45 451,131 2,551,847 727 -22 80 21.5 Underground PLIP22-63 451,277 2,552,030 790 3 349 12.6 Underground PLIP22-65 451,246 2,551,971 786 -60 115 6.25 Underground PLIP22-67 451,173 2,551,851 728 -24 99 44.3 Underground PLIP22-68 451,250 2,551,767 783 -60 85 15.0 Underground PLIP22-69 451,236 2,551,828 781 -30 53 34.6 Underground PLIP22-70 451,254 2,551,888 789 -45 325 4.5 Underground PLIP22-77 451,249 2,551,870 786 -40 70 7.0 Underground PLIP22-81 451,233 2,551,874 800 -29 120 20.5 Underground PLIP22-83 451,254 2,551,697 782 -80 80 6.6 Underground PLIP22-91 451,168 2,551,870 748 -85 90 70.7 Underground

Note: WGS84 Datum

QA/QC Procedures

The Company has implemented QA/QC procedures which include insertion of blank, duplicate and standard samples in all sample lots sent to SGS de México, S.A. de C.V. laboratory facilities in Durango, Mexico, for sample preparation and assaying. For every sample with results above Ag >100 ppm (over limits), these samples are submitted directly by SGS de Mexico to SGS Canada Inc. at Burnaby, BC. The analytical methods are four acid Digest and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry with Lead Fusion Fire Assay with gravimetric finish for silver above over limits. For gold assays the analytical methods are Lead Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry Lead Fusion Fire Assay and gravimetric finish for gold above over limits (>10 ppm).

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Marcio Fonseca, P. Geo., President & COO for GR Silver Mining, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

______________________________________________ 1 See Table 1 footnote for details of AgEq calculation.

