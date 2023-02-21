ATEX Resources Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Toronto, February 21, 2023 - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as a 2023 Top 50 Company. The 2023 TSX Venture 50 showcases the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or "the Exchange") over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume.

"I am thrilled and honored that ATEX has been selected by the TSX Group as one of the 2023 Venture 50 companies. ATEX is focused on discovery and growth on its Valeriano Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Chile. With half of the mining companies on this year's Top 50 List active in Latin America, it signifies the importance of the region for base and battery metals for the present and future," states Raymond Jannas, President, and CEO of ATEX Resources.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts a number of copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Filo Mining), Josemaria (Lundin Mining), Los Helados (NGEX Minerals/JX Nippon), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick Gold).

Valeriano hosts a large copper gold porphyry deposit overlain by a near surface oxidized epithermal gold deposit. In 2022, ATEX completed the Company's first limited drill test of the copper gold porphyry system that is now being followed up with campaign of directional drilling to extend the high-grade trend, test new targets and expand the mineralized envelope.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155514