Beyond Minerals Engages the Services of Global One Media

Winnipeg, February 22, 2023 - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Global One Media Limited ("Global One Media") to manage its social media channels, including the distribution of interviews, company news, and other similar services.

Commenting on the engagement, Bastien Boulay, Managing Partner at Global One Media, said, "With millions of young, savvy investors turning to social media for investment advice, we are very excited to be able to introduce and enhance Beyond Mineral's' exposure to Millennial and Gen Z investors in particular, who consume investment information on digital channels such as YouTube, TikTok, Spotify and Instagram. By presenting the information in a way that is relevant to them and easy to digest and understand, we aim to help Beyond Minerals develop a dynamic online following across their social media channels."

Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Global One Media may provide additional services in the future.

About Global One Media

Global One Media is an innovative investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of small and mid-cap listed companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for brand positioning and strategic communications across all industries, specializing in investor engagement and growth marketing for listed and pre-IPO companies. Using our global network, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the web and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop critical mineral properties, including lithium assets, and other economic precious and base metal properties of merit, starting with the exploration of its Fabie-Easterchester project in the province of Quebec and its Peggy Group Lithium project and other properties in the Borland Lake, Favourable Lake, and Gorman River areas of Northwestern Ontario.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondminerals.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Craig Gibson, President and CEO

Tel: +52 (331) 653-1535

Email: craig.gibson@beyondminerals.ca

