Carlyle Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol DLRYF

10:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, February 23, 2023 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTCQB: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the ticker symbol DLRYF.

Carlyle's Chief Executive Officer, Morgan Good, commented: "Listing of our securities on the OTCQB is a vital step for the Company, providing expanded visibility and awareness on Carlyle's operations, as well as increased access for retail investors across the U.S. market."

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The trading platform is specifically tailored for growing entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. All qualified OTCQB trading companies must meet certain minimum standards, such as providing current financial reporting documents, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

Investors can find real-time quotes and other valuable information on the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DLRYF/overview.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CCC" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "BJ4". The common shares of the Company are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company in the United States.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C., and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
Carlyle Commodities Corp.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good
Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:
Morgan Good, CEO and Director
T: 604-715-4751
E: morgan@carlylecommodities.com
W: www.carlylecommodities.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155895


