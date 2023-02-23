Beyond Minerals Appoints Allan Frame as President and CEO, Michelle DeCecco as Director

Winnipeg, February 23, 2023 - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce it has appointed Allan Frame as President and CEO. Mr. Frame recently retired from the investment business. During his successful 47 year career, Mr. Frame focused primarily on junior resource company financings. His relationships in the mining industry are extensive. He helped them raise several hundreds of millions of dollars during his time spent in the securities business and has had the benefit of being associated with multiple major discoveries, including the original Snip and Eskay Creek discoveries now owned by Skeena Resources. Mr. Frame is also Director of Business Development for Prismo Metals Inc and DLP Resources Inc., both of which are listed on exchanges in Canada and the U.S OTC markets.

"I have followed the progress on Beyond Minerals since inception as I led their initial public offering in 2022 when I was a broker at Haywood Securities. I am impressed by the quality of lithium assets they have recently staked around Frontier Lithium Inc. and acquired nearby Green Technology Metals Limited," said Allan Frame. He added: "Under my leadership, we will accelerate the acquisition and optioning of additional lithium assets and make plans for a robust exploration season in the current calendar year. Our acquisition and optioning plan rests on four pillars: (i) focus on quality assets for which extensive geological data is available, (ii) financial discipline in all aspects of our business, including acquisition and options terms and conditions, (iii) concentrate on Ontario assets, while being open to strategic transactions in other jurisdictions and (iv) maintain a share structure that is favorable to value creation for our shareholders."

The Company also announced that Michelle DeCecco has been appointed director. Michelle is the Vice President & COO of Lithium Chile Inc. and a Director of Monumental Minerals Inc. She has over 20 years of experience in the public mining sector specializing in capital markets, security regulations and corporate development and holds a Master's in Business Administration. Throughout her career, Ms. DeCecco has been responsible for developing and executing overall corporate strategy including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships. Ms. DeCecco spent over 10 years as a Rotarian with the Rotary Club Calgary, working closely with the Stay in School Program and at-risk youth in Alberta.

She commented: "Beyond Minerals has the right elements to garner an important place in the Canadian lithium mining sector; it is my honor to join the Board. I look forward to this opportunity to support a strong leadership team and contribute to the value and strategic plans of the Company."

Commenting on Ms. DeCecco's appointment, Mr. Frame said: "Lithium Chile is a true Canadian success story in the lithium industry. Having Michelle on our board of directors is invaluable. Many significant lithium discoveries have taken place in Ontario and Quebec in the past two years. It is our belief that more discoveries will take place in the coming years. We look forward to Michelle's input in this critical phase of our company's development."

Dr. Craig Gibson, the former President and CEO of Beyond Minerals and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, will continue to serve as a director of the Company. Dr. Gibson was the founding President and CEO of Beyond and played a key role in getting the Company funded and listed on the CSE in Canada and the OTCQB in the U.S. He commented: "I look forward to continuing to work with Board of Beyond. I fully support Mr. Frame's vision of building a successful lithium exploration company focused on Canadian assets."

The Company has granted a total of 535,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Frame and Ms. DeCecco and an additional 50,000 options to a consultant of the Company in connection with the option grant announced on February 16, 2023, pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.34 per share. The options granted to Mr. Frame and Ms. DeCecco vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of three years from the date of grant. The options granted to the consultant shall vest in four equal tranches on the date of grant, May 15, 2023, August 15, 2023, and November 15, 2023, respectively, and shall expire on February 15, 2025.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop critical mineral properties, including lithium assets, and other economic precious and base metal properties of merit, starting with the exploration of its Fabie-Easterchester project in the province of Quebec and its Peggy Group Lithium project and other properties in the Borland Lake, Favourable Lake, and Gorman River areas of Northwestern Ontario.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Frame

President and CEO

Tel: 403-470-8450

Email: allan.frame@beyondminerals.ca

Jason Frame

Manager of Communications

Tel: 587-225-2599

Email: jason.frame@beyondminerals.ca

