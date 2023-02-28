TinOne Resources Inc. Reports Historical Samples With Lithium Up To 0.26% Li2o At Its Rattler Range Tin Project, Australia

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2023 - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ("TinOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has located historical exploration data containing highly elevated lithium grades from its Rattler Range Project ("Rattler Range" or the "Project") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia.

Highlights

Surface rock samples taken by previous explorers at its Rattler Range project returned values of 0.26% Li 2 O and 0.21% Li 2 O

O and 0.21% Li O Other samples returned between 0.01% and 0.2% Li 2 O

O The samples were recorded as mica-rich, greisen altered granite

These samples are associated with similar granites to the lithium-bearing samples reported by TinOne at its Aberfoyle project, supporting the concept that the northeastern Tasmania tin-tungsten province may also be a fertile lithium province

"We are extremely excited to have located these historical samples so soon after our own discovery of lithium-bearing altered granite at our Aberfoyle project, more than 50 kilometres away," commented Chris Donaldson, Executive Chairman. "Australia was ranked as the world's leading producer of lithium in 2022, and although it's early days for lithium exploration in northeastern Tasmania, the geology is favourable for lithium deposits and our field teams are active now in defining the extent and grades of the prospective geology."

Key Results

In the course of compiling historic data from its Rattler Range project TinOne's technical team found reference to an historical exploration program in the area in 2016-2017 that returned highly elevated lithium values. The program was extremely limited in scale and consisted of the collection of thirteen rock samples from nine locations in the Rattler Range area and the taking of fifteen quarter core samples from four historical drill holes in the Mount Terror-Mount Paris area.

The details of these thirteen rocks are shown in Table 1 and Figure 3 which show that the elevated lithium from this program is clustered in the Rattler Hill area with three of the five samples returning >0.1% Li 2 O and a maximum of 0.26% Li 2 O. One sample from 8 km to the northwest returned 0.1% Li 2 O in the Mount Terror area. Samples are predominantly sub-cropping with three samples of float collected and are typically described as greisen1 or containing mica alteration. All samples with Li 2 O values >0.04% are from sub-crop.

The highest value obtained from the core resampling program was 0.1% Li 2 O from a 20 cm sample taken from 69.7 metres downhole in drillhole MT4. The sample is described as "quartz-mica greisen with wall-rock xenoliths". The original drill logs from 1981 indicate that whole core was taken for tin analysis through some intervals, therefore the 2017 sampling may not have sampled the most greisenised material.

To the knowledge of TinOne no other lithium-focussed exploration has been carried out at Rattler Range or any of its northeastern Tasmania projects. These historical samples are hosted by mica-altered granite in a separate granite body more than 50 km from TinOne's recent lithium-bearing samples at its Aberfoyle project (see TinOne news release February 8, 2023). These granites are known to be of similar age (Mineral Resources Tasmania2), similar geochemistry and are associated with similar tin-tungsten occurrences.

Table 1. Rattler Range Historical Rock Sample Details

Sample

ID East North Li 2 O % Description LE4096 564398 5437740 0.10 Quartz-mica-tourmaline greisen LE4097 564360 5437674 0.03 Quartz-mica-tourmaline greisen LE4098 564335 5437746 0.02 Quartz-mica-tourmaline greisen, quartz-rich band,

minor oxidised vugs, trace possible cassiterite LE4099 564335 5437746 0.02 Quartz-mica-tourmaline greisen, quartz-rich band,

minor oxidised vugs, trace possible cassiterite LE4100 564335 5437746 0.04 Quartz-mica-tourmaline greisen LE4101 564439 5437850 0.01 Quartz-mica-tourmaline granite, vugs with coarse

mica, quartz, trace cassiterite LE4102 569769 5435931 0.04 Quartz-mica greisen, greenish clay alteration

possibly after feldspar LE4103 569769 5435931 0.04 Quartz-mica greisen, pegmatitic quartz bands,

limonitic vugs LE4104 571578 5435058 0.01 Vein-like band of quartz, minor fine pale

greenish mica LE4105 572166 5435012 0.14 Quartz-mica greisen, limonitic vugs, trace green

possible malachite LE4106 572166 5435012 0.21 Oxidised coarse quartz-mica-greisen LE4107 572190 5435030 0.09 Hard, fresh, fine quartz-mica greisen, traces fine

green possible malachite LE4108 572177 5435007 0.26 Oxidised, coarse quartz-mica greisen, common

blebs green possible malachite

Sample co-ordinates are GDA94 Zone 55. All rock and core samples were analysed for lithium only at ALS Townsville, using a 4-acid digest followed by ICP-AES analysis (ALS method ME-ICP61). The reader is cautioned that the historical results are based on prior data and reports prepared by previous property owners. The reader is cautioned not to treat them, or any part of them, as current and that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the results and that they may not form a reliable guide to future results. No independent QA/QC protocols are known for these samples and as such analytical results may be unreliable.

____________________________ 1 Greisen is a term used to described strongly mica-altered granite that can be associated with tin, tungsten and lithium mineral systems. 2 Available at https://www.mrt.tas.gov.au/mrt_maps/app/list/map

Next Steps

TinOne has undertaken tin-focussed surface sampling and mapping in the Rattler Range project and is currently awaiting geochemical results from that program. In addition, targeted follow-up of these recently unearthed results will be undertaken to take additional samples and to define the extent of the prospective alteration areas.

Technical Information

The data disclosed in this news release is related to historical exploration results. The reader is cautioned that the historical results are based on prior data and reports prepared by previous property owners. TinOne has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. The reader is cautioned not to treat them, or any part of them, as current and that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the results and that they may not form a reliable guide to future results. No independent QA/QC protocols are known for these samples and as such analytical results may be unreliable. TinOne considers these historical drill results relevant as TinOne is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. TinOne's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through further exploration.

About the Rattler Range Project

The Rattler Range project, consisting of a 32km2 exploration license (EL10/2019), is a highly prospective project in northeastern Tasmania, Australia and located only 64km from the city of Launceston. Historical records3 indicate the presence of 47 individual named tin occurrences across a 12km long, northwesterly oriented mineralized trend that has seen very little on-ground exploration since the 1980s. The district contains hard rock greisen and vein mineralization in a cupola zone of highly fractionated, evolved granite.

High priority initial targets include Bells Hill where multiple mineralized lodes, 1.5 to 6 metres wide, occur over an area of at least 500m of strike length. No systematic exploration has been conducted and only 2 drill holes have been completed at the prospect. Other priority targets include the multi-kilometre scale tin-bearing alteration zones at Ruby Flats, Walsh's, Mammoth and Mt Paris.

_____________________________ 3 Source: Mineral Resources Tasmania www.mrt.tas.gov.au

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stuart Smith., Technical Adviser for TinOne. Dr. Smith is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

