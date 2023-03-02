Royal Road Minerals Announces Board Management Changes and Brand Refresh

Toronto, March 2, 2023 - Royal Road Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Hugh Devlin who was formerly the Company's Executive Director Sustainability will now also direct operations and shall be appointed as Executive Director Operations and Sustainability. Additionally, Mr. Ivan Devia who was formerly the Company's Chief Operations Officer will be appointed as the Company's Vice President America's. The Company also announces that it has undergone a brand refresh and installed a new corporate website (royalroadminerals.com).

Prior to this new appointment, Hugh Devlin was Royal Road's Executive Director Sustainability. His responsibilities under his previous role shall remain and he will continue to oversee the Company's obligations under IFC Performance Standards, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and its commitments as a participant in King Charles's Sustainable Markets Initiative - The Terra Carta. Hugh will now also take on the role of operations director which, as well as other duties, will see much of his time dedicated to the Company's planned exploration activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (see Press Release February 9, 2023). Hugh served as an officer in the Royal Marines over a period of some 20 years where he specialized in intelligence, military diplomacy, and international arms control. As a Marine Commando he served on operational tours and participated in counter terror and counter narcotics operations in various countries. On leaving the Marines, Hugh worked in security and risk consulting, specializing in resilience planning, disaster recovery and operational logistics. He then worked in land and community relations and operations for mineral exploration companies and went on to become one of the co-founders and an original member of the executive board of Royal Road. Hugh has been involved in establishing innovative and sustainable community development programs in Armenia, Kosovo, Georgia, Turkey and Ethiopia, focused on training and development of workplace skills for local employees and providing opportunities for disadvantaged minority groups.

Ivan Devia has directed Royal Road's exploration operations in often challenging environments in Colombia and Nicaragua since 2015. Ivan has been instrumental in ensuring the security, operational safety and effectiveness of Royal Road's exploration, social and environmental teams. He has helped guide the Company's strategy at both the project and regional-scale throughout Nicaragua and Colombia and played a leading role in community, joint-venture and stakeholder relations. With the Company now also present at Santo Domingo in Argentina (see Press Release February 15, 2023) and with its new strategy now deployed and effective (see Press Release January 24, 2023), Ivan will be appointed to the more senior role of Vice President America's where as well as maintaining a managerial oversight on operations and together with his other responsibilities, he will advance the development of the Company's current projects of focus and assist in seeking out joint venture partners or divesting its other assets. Ivan had a distinguished military career serving with the Colombian Special Forces, he is a graduate in Military Science, Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law from the University of Nueva Granada and has worked with BP Exploration, KBR - Halliburton (Iraq) and AngloGold Ashanti Colombia, as Manager of the Operations Center and B2Gold Colombia, as Health Safety and Security Manager.

"This is an exciting period for Royal Road," said Tim Coughlin, the Company's President and CEO. "From top down the team is committed to its new vision and we are motivated and enthused by the potential of our most recent initiatives in the supportive jurisdictions of San Juan Argentina and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I believe it is testament to the experience and professionalism of our people that we can identify opportunities, implement change, then rapidly accommodate and adapt by promoting and redeploying internally."

