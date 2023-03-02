Opawica Provides Update on Viewpoint

Vancouver, March 2, 2023 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or Opawica") announces that further to the news release dated November 10, 2022, the Viewpoint docuseries where Opawica is featured has yet to air due to scheduling conflicts. The episode featuring Opawica was originally scheduled to air in December 2022 as previously announced.

An educational documentary series "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" (Viewpoint") produces educational documentaries on a range of topics including business, technology, travel, health, and culture - with a focus on highlighting innovation around the world. Viewpoint is distributed nationwide in the United States through public television stations and major networks.

Once the Company has received updated timing information on the airtime from Viewpoint a news release will be issued to update shareholders accordingly.

Background

In 2021, Viewpoint producers reached out to the CEO of Opawica Explorations Inc. Blake Morgan, as part of their search for a featured company to headline a planned episode on Junior Mining and Exploration in Canada. After several months of discussions with senior producers and writers, the Company was chosen and offered the chance to participate. Given the educational aim of the series, one of the primary goals of the episode will be to bring attention to Opawica and their impact on mineral exploration. Opawica's use of AI technology, it's CEO and elite projects fit this mandate, and were significant contributing factors in Viewpoint's selection.

Opawica's management and Viewpoint production team began filming on May 24th, 2022 and created content to be released to over 60 million homes in 2022. In addition to the final products designed for television release, the Company will also retain all the high-definition raw camera footage (5+ hours) for potential future use.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including the proposed share consolidation, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals (which are further subject to minimum distribution requirements). There is no guarantee that the Company will obtain the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the consolidation, or that the consolidation will be completed at the ratio proposed or at all. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

