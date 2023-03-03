F3 Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Amended Notice

Kelowna, March 3, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3 Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud") on an exclusive basis, and Red Cloud agrees to act as the Company's independent contractor, to provide to the Company access to a BNN Bloomberg branded ad campaign. The Campaign Services include running a premium broadcast for 15 days, marketing awareness campaign by leveraging the BNN Bloomberg network to their trusted and engaged retail and institutional investor audience. This timeline is preliminary for 3 - 4 weeks and is subject to change. F3 Uranium will pay Red Cloud $8500 up front, and $8,500 will be paid within 5 days after all the production elements have been approved. This timeline is preliminary in nature and is subject to change. The engagement of Red Cloud is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Red Cloud is a Capital Markets Advisory service firm. Specifically, it provides guidance and advice to issuer investor relations (IR) departments to enhance all aspects of enhancing investor awareness. Red Cloud and F3 Uranium have an arm's length relationship. Red Cloud owns 731,625 common share purchase warrants of F3 Uranium.

About F3 Uranium Corp.

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. F3 is currently in the middle of its winter exploration/drill program, expanding its JR zone discovery on its PLN project.

F3 Uranium Corp. Contact Information

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778 484 8030

Email: ir@fission3corp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157053