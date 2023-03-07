Progressive Planet to Build First Pilot Plant to Produce Low-Carbon Cement Innovation to Fight Climate Change

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

PozGlass™ 100G, a made-in-Canada breakthrough, is designed to dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of the cement industry

KAMLOOPS, March 7, 2023 - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be building a pilot plant that will produce up to 3,200 tonnes annually of PozGlass™ 100G ("PozGlass"), a CleanTech low carbon cement that can dramatically reduce the cement industry's carbon footprint.

Made from 100-percent post-consumer glass, PozGlass replaces carbon emitting ingredients now used in the making of most cement, such as Portland Cement. PozGlass can also replace fly ash in concrete. Fly ash is a by-product of burning coal, and releases CO 2 when heated.

PozGlass offers further environmental benefits by capturing and permanently sequestering CO 2 emitted by Progressive Planet's natural gas dryer. For the first time in 30 years of operation, Progressive Planet will sequester CO 2 and convert it into sodium carbonate, a permanent carbon sequestration. Progressive Planet's legacy cat litter operations purchase sodium carbonate to create clumping cat litter, creating a circular economy within its own operations.

"The cement industry emits 8 percent of the world's carbon emissions, something industry leaders now want to reverse as they plan to become Net Zero by 2050," said Progressive Planet CEO, Steve Harpur. "With PozGlass, a CleanTech breakthrough from our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation in Kamloops, we are producing one of many upcoming private-sector solutions that are needed to meet the 2050 Net Zero targets to fight climate change."

PozGlass has already been produced and tested - in partnership with various third-party laboratories using industry standards. The positive results have informed Progressive Planet's decision to begin construction of the PozGlass Pilot Plant. Once the PozGlass production process is proven out at this scale, Progressive Planet plans to find industry partners to finance and build other plants at industrial scale in various locations.

The best locations for industrial scale PozGlass production are at cement kilns in various cities, where PozGlass could be mixed with Portland cement at up to a 50% ratio. Cement kilns create huge amounts of CO 2 and are owned by the companies that market and distribute virtually all legacy cement products through their established networks.

"Progressive Planet operates one of the largest, natural gas-fired, industrial mineral dryers in Canada," added Harpur. "I'm happy to say that by producing PozGlass at our Kamloops headquarters, we will soon be sequestering CO 2 we currently emit, contributing to British Columbia's and Canada's GHG reduction targets."

The pilot plant is expected to begin construction in 2023 and be operational in 2024.

About Progressive Planet:

We are a CleanTech and manufacturing company based in Kamloops, British Columbia, in the heart of some of Canada's richest volcanic fields, which are the prime ingredient of our innovations. Our expertise lies in merging CleanTech with ancient volcanic ash and minerals to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet's health.

Our products are in 10,000+ retail stores across North America. Our innovations, created at our C-Questre™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation, are bringing positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors to create products that contribute to reducing carbon footprints and restoring ecosystems.

