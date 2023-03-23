Mistango Intersects 134 gpt Gold over 1.5 Metres on Ledden Project

Toronto, March 23, 2023 - Mistango River Resources Inc. (MIS: CSE) ("Mistango" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a 1.5 metre interval with abundant native gold which assayed 134.00 gpt Gold in a chloritic shear zone in hole 09 drilled along the south boundary fault which bounds the Chibougamau Pluton.

Several wide zones of anomalous copper mineralized zones were intersected in holes drilled to the south on the same boundary fault corresponding to strong magnetic anomalies or along northeast trending magnetic cross-structures that link the EW faults to the south and to the north. Some high-grade copper was intersected over narrow intervals along the NE trend with one sample returning 1.45% Copper over 1.0 m in hole 13 and another sample that assayed 0.799% Copper over 1.5m in hole 15. In addition, the drilling program encountered wide zones of anomalous copper intersected in several holes along both trends. The best results came from hole 18, which assayed five high copper and gold intervals, with the best one returning 27m of 0.104% Cu-eq. The winter drilling on the Ledden Option Property was completed on the 24th of November 2022 with 20 holes completed for a total of 5,410 metres. All assay results have been received and significant results are reported here.

"The mineralization encountered on the Ledden Property is consistent with previous results and demonstrates the potential to define a bulk-minable open pit-style with Copper-Gold mineralization on the property. Future exploration will focus on identifying the most promising structural and lithological targets on the claims as well as a follow up of the marquee results in the headline of this news release," said Charles Beaudry, géo. and P.Geo. and Director of Mistango River Resources, and Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101.

Plan View of Results to date on Mistango's Ledden Project

HOLE ID UTM

Coordinates

(East/North) FROM

(m) TO

(m) Interval

(m) Grade Cu-eq

(%) Au

(gpt) Cu

(ppm) LED-22-05 529541 / 5512859 282.6 283.1 0.5 1.200 0.141 2,688 LED-22-06 530359 / 5512542 142.3 144.8 2.5 0.277 0.076 2,472 186.45 241.7 55.25 0.066 0.031 439 266.9 291 24.1 0.078 0.026 583 LED-22-07 530816 / 5512390 135 184.5 49.5 0.043 0.032 205 LED-22-09 530900 / 5512330 51 52.5 1.5 134 LED-22-11 531055 / 5512337 49.5 91.5 42 0.119 0.047 844 199.5 207.6 8.1 0.208 0.053 1,672 LED-22-12 532193 / 5512785 88.5 90 1.5 1.915 LED-22-13 532089 / 5512701 293 294 1 1.600 0.164 14,500 LED-22-15 531905 / 5512587 63 93 30 0.060 0.031 369 108 109.5 1.5 1.154 0.483 7,990 LED-22-16 531820 / 5512540 117.6 174 56.4 0.098 0.037 709 LED-22-17 531706 / 5512580 30 73.5 43.5 0.083 0.013 719 168.5 171 2.5 0.160 0.023 1,401 LED-22-18 531616 / 5512556 114 125.2 11.2 0.165 0.037 1,363 159 186 27 0.104 0.038 751 228 230.7 2.7 0.274 0.068 2,219 289.1 321 31.9 0.061 0.02 460 339 349.5 10.5 0.158 0.108 813 LED-22-18A 531616 / 5512555 15.3 23.3 8 0.141 0.019 1,241 LED-22-19 531439 / 5512524 228 261 33 0.072 0.014 608 282 291 9 0.120 0.021 1,028

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director of Mistango River Resources, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by Mistango, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. All the core received from the drill is split in half, bagged and sent to ALS-Global facilities in Quevillon or Val d'Or, Quebec for sample preparation and then the pulps are shipped to AlS-Global's Vancouver laboratory or some other location in the world for analysis using ALS-Global's standardized ISO-compliant methods, all of which are listed in the laboratory certificates provided with the assay results. The remaining half core along with the rejects and the pulps returned from the laboratory are securely stored at QC Copper's facilities in Chapais, Quebec. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections are implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Collars are oriented using a gyroscopic north-finding system and downhole deviations surveys are done with a single-shot gyroscopic instrument at 30 to 50m intervals. For drill holes oriented due south and plunging between 50 and 65 dips, the true width of mineralized intersections are equal or greater than 80% of the quoted core length composite intervals.

To Speak to the Company directly, please contact:

Stephen Stewart, Chairman

Phone: 416.644.1567

Email: info@oregroup.ca

www.mistango.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Mistango assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Mistango. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Mistango with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Mistango profile at www.sedar.com.



