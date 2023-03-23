ACME Lithium to Participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, March 30th

Vancouver, March 23, 2023 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Company President and CEO, Steve Hanson will participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Mr. Hanson will participate in the "Mining for Electric Vehicles" panel at 10:00 am ET.

Ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, more technology in automobiles, and lighter and more efficient batteries can create opportunities for companies in many sectors. Executives involved in different parts of the electric vehicle and auto tech markets will discuss future opportunities and sector changes.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Panel Topics

9:00 a.m. ET - Innovations in EV Charging

10:00 a.m. ET - Mining for Electric Vehicles

11:00 a.m. ET - New EV Charging Solutions & Products

12:00 p.m. ET - Building a New EV Supply Chain

1:00 p.m. ET - Delivering Large EV Orders

2:00 p.m. ET - Autonomous Sensors and Driving

3:00 p.m. ET - The Future of Batteries or Manufactured Materials for Batteries

4:00 p.m. ET - Multiple Markets for EVs

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan. Maxim formed in 2002 as a spin-off of the U.S. subsidiary of the global investment firm Investec. We provide a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB).

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

