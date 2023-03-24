Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Result of Placing

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA OR JAPAN.

ST HELIER, Jersey, March 24, 2023 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement made at 7.05 a.m. today regarding the Fundraise (the "Launch Announcement"), it has raised, subject to certain conditions, approximately £8.7 million (approximately US$10.6 million) before expenses under the Placing. The Placing received strong support from new and existing institutional investors. As announced in the Launch Announcement, it is expected that the Zimbabwe Placing will remain open until 12.00 p.m. on 31 March 2023 and a further announcement will be made in respect thereof in due course.



A total of 781,749 Placing Shares have been placed with domestic and international institutional and sophisticated investors, conditional on Admission, at the Placing Price. Cenkos, Liberum, and Standard Bank acted as joint bookrunners in relation to the Placing.

The net proceeds of the Fundraise, together with the Company's existing cash reserves and the future cash to be generated from its ownership of the producing and cash generative Blanket Mine and from the Bilboes oxide operation, will strengthen the Company's balance sheet and provide the Company with working capital flexibility to accelerate planned work at the three new gold projects it is currently undertaking in Zimbabwe.

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc, Chief Executive Officer, Mark Learmonth, commented:

"This modest fund raise allows us to accelerate progress on our very attractive package of exploration and development assets in Zimbabwe. In addition, I am pleased to see a range of institutional investors who support Caledonia's long-term vision join the share register."

Director / PDMR Dealing

Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, and Toziyana Resources Limited ("Toziyana Resources"), a company affiliated with Victor Gapare, executive Director of the Company, have conditionally subscribed for 3,587 Placing Shares and 11,000 Placing Shares respectively, both at the Placing Price. The resultant interests in shares of Mark Learmonth and Victor Gapare are as follows:

Director Common

Shares held

prior to

Placing Percentage

interest prior to

Placing Number of new

Common Shares

allocated

pursuant to

Placing Number of

Common Shares

held immediately

after

Admission Percentage

interest

immediately

after

Admission Mark Learmonth 181,397 1.05% 3,587 184,984 1.02% Victor Gapare¹ 2,279,074 13.19% 11,000 2,290,074 12.68%

¹ Victor Gapare is the settlor of the trust which owns Toziyana Resources and is therefore considered to be interested in such Common Shares

Mark Learmonth and Victor Gapare are both considered to be "Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility" within the meaning of the MAR ("PDMRs") and copies of notification forms are included below.

Admission, settlement and dealings

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for 781,749 Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), with Admission expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on 30 March 2023. The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the Common Shares in the Company, with settlement scheduled for 30 March 2023.

Following the issue of the 781,749 Placing Shares, the Company will have a total of 18,065,061 Common Shares in issue, all of which have voting rights. The figure of 18,065,061 Common Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change their interest in, the Company.

Other than where defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Launch Announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Learmonth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation plc b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value Identification code JE00BF0XVB15 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Placing Shares c)



Price(s) and volumes(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £11.15 3,587 d) Aggregated information N/A single transaction Aggregated volume N/A single transaction Price N/A single transaction e) Date of the transaction 24 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue



