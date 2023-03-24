Menü Artikel
Allied Copper Announces Option Grant

14:45 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Vancouver, March 24, 2023 - Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) ("Allied"), announces the grant of an aggregate of 1,015,000 incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to Allied's stock option plan. The options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of four years at a price of CAD$0.25 per share.

About Allied / Volt

Allied (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) is a growth-oriented, battery-metals focused exploration company. Our strategy is to acquire and develop low-cost, potentially high-growth battery metals assets that represent key inputs needed to support the global energy transition. Our commitment is to operate efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about Allied's continue progress on its website: www.alliedcoppercorp.com.

Contact Information

For Investor Relations inquiries or further information, please contact:

Alex Wylie, President Kyle Hookey, CEO
awylie@voltlithium.com khookey@alliedcoppercorp.com
M: +1.403.830.5811 M: +61 (431) 920 389

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the matters to be considered and voted upon at the special meeting of shareholders to be held on April 20, 2023. The name change, continuance and election of Mr. Dumba as a director are all subject to the shareholders passing the resolutions in respect of same in accordance with applicable laws and, as applicable, the TSX Venture Exchange approving same. There is no assurance that the resolutions approving such matters will be passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Allied disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.



Allied Copper Corp.

Allied Copper Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3CMN1
CA01910L1004
www.alliedcoppercorp.com
