Orbit Garant Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call And Webcast

VAL-D'OR, QC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) will release its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Pierre Alexandre, President and CEO, and Daniel Maheu, CFO, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you can register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3m7GC8l https://bit.ly/3WndlCL to receive an instant automated call back. Alternatively, you can dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 to reach a live operator that will join you into the call.

A live webcast of the call will be available on Orbit Garant's website at: http://www.orbitgarant.com/en/events. The webcast will be archived following conclusion of the call.

To access a replay of the conference call dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, passcode: 160218 #. The replay will be available until May 18, 2023.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 216 drill rigs and approximately 1,300 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

SOURCE Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.