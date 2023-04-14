Menü Artikel
AsiaBaseMetals Announces Board of Directors Change

22:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, April 14, 2023 - AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (TSXV: ABZ) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Ioannis Tsitos has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective immediately, in order to devote the time required to manage his other business commitments.

Raj Chowdhry, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company stated: "On behalf of the board of directors and the shareholders of the Company, I would like to thank Mr. Tsitos for his dedication, commitment and contributions to AsiaBaseMetals Inc."

ABOUT ASIABASEMETALS INC.

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. is a growth company focused on the exploration and development of base metals, precious metals and Lithium. The Company has a 100% owned project in northeastern British Columbia, Canada - the 5,429 hectare Gnome zinc/cobalt project in the prolific geological district known as the Kechika Trough, a district hosting several zinc deposits, and an option to acquire a 70% interest in the Paisano Gold Project, covering approximately 2,700 hectares in the prolific La Libeetad Mining District, a district hosting several precious metals deposits, in North Central Peru. AsiaBaseMetals is led by a highly experienced executive management team that has a successful track record of building shareholder value through exploration, corporate finance, and mine development.

For more information, please visit www.asiabasemetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company

"Raj I. Chowdhry"
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Raj Chowdhry, Chief Executive Officer
Email: rchowdhry@futuracapitalltd.com
Telephone: (604)-765-2030

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162516


