AsiaBaseMetals Announces Board of Directors Change

Vancouver, April 14, 2023 - AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (TSXV: ABZ) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Ioannis Tsitos has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective immediately, in order to devote the time required to manage his other business commitments.

Raj Chowdhry, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company stated: "On behalf of the board of directors and the shareholders of the Company, I would like to thank Mr. Tsitos for his dedication, commitment and contributions to AsiaBaseMetals Inc."

ABOUT ASIABASEMETALS INC.

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. is a growth company focused on the exploration and development of base metals, precious metals and Lithium. The Company has a 100% owned project in northeastern British Columbia, Canada - the 5,429 hectare Gnome zinc/cobalt project in the prolific geological district known as the Kechika Trough, a district hosting several zinc deposits, and an option to acquire a 70% interest in the Paisano Gold Project, covering approximately 2,700 hectares in the prolific La Libeetad Mining District, a district hosting several precious metals deposits, in North Central Peru. AsiaBaseMetals is led by a highly experienced executive management team that has a successful track record of building shareholder value through exploration, corporate finance, and mine development.

For more information, please visit www.asiabasemetals.com

