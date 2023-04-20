Emerging Markets Report: Gold Rush

ORLANDO, April 20, 2023 - We are excited to introduce you to Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD, OTCQB: GIDMF, FRA: 6NNA) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence"). So, let's talk about who this company is and a few of its current projects, shall we?

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the development-stage Independence Project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada in addition to the Napoleon Gold Project located in the Kamloops Mining Division of BC. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

The Company's success would not be possible without some highly qualified and experienced leaders. Golden Independence has an impressive roster of corporate leaders that come from various backgrounds, each bringing something different to the table. Here are a few:

Jeremy Poirier, CEO

Mr. Poirier brings nearly two decades of capital markets experience in the natural resource and technology sectors. He has served in various senior officer and corporate development roles at exploration mining companies. From September 2016 through December 2019, Mr. Poirier was CEO of Bearing Lithium Corp. and was instrumental in the Company's acquisition of Li3 Energy. Prior to Bearing Lithium, Mr. Poirier held senior roles at Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. and is currently the CEO of Hilo Mining Ltd.

Joel Leonard, CFO

Mr. Leonard has an extensive background in finance and accounting with a focus on financial reporting and internal control. He is a founding partner of JCL Partners Chartered Professional Accountants located in Vancouver and has spent the last three years consulting for publicly traded entities listed on various exchanges.

Tim Henneberry, President

Mr. Henneberry is a professional geoscientist with 40 years of experience in domestic and international exploration and production for base and precious metals and industrial minerals. He has also previously served as president of a consulting service and founder/director/senior officer of several TSX Venture and CSE listed companies.

To give you an idea of what Golden Independence is currently up to, let's break down the company's current projects:

Independence Project

Located 1.5 kilometres to the southwest of the Phoenix pit of Nevada Gold Mines (Newmont / Barrick JV) in Lander County, Nevada - an excellent mining jurisdiction.

640 acres

Commodities are gold and silver



This month, Golden Independence and their permitting consultants, Westland Resources of Reno Nevada, made impressive progress on this project concluding the bulk of the long-lead time studies required for the environmental assessment which is the permitting of an operating mine.

Napoleon Project

Located 35 km northwest of Kamloops BC via year-round road access within the Kamloops Mining Division which is host to several active mines including New Gold's (TSX:NGD) New Afton Mine.

2,662 acres

Commodities are gold and copper



Golden Independence completed its acquisition of the Napoleon Gold Project at the end of March. The Property has excellent infrastructure with road access via paved and well-maintained gravel roads, in addition to benefiting from a strong mining workforce with several active mines in the area including New Gold's New Afton Mine and exploration in the region dates back to the 1970s and 1980s.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.:

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the development-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada in addition to the Napoleon gold project located in the Kamloops Mining Division of BC. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold. The Napoleon project is comprised of over 1,000 hectares and prospective for multiple-forms of gold mineralization, with exploration in the area dating back to the 1970's with the discovery of high-grade gold.

