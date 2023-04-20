Power Metals Appoints Amanuel Bein As Vice President Of Exploration

VANCOUVER, April 20, 2023 - Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM)(FSE: OAA1)(OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Amanuel Bein, P.Geo as Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Bein has 17 years of experience in the exploration and mining industry where he has gained world-class knowledge and expertise in several mineral deposit types that include LCT pegmatite, VMS, SEDEX, porphyry-skarn, and orogenic-gold. He began his career as a field geologist while working for several junior mineral exploration companies in the Arabian Nubian Shield between 2005 and 2008. Mr. Bein worked in the Bathurst Mining Camp between 2008 and 2010 while completing his graduate studies at University of New Brunswick. Mr. Bein worked for Hudbay Minerals for more than ten years and was able to experience the full mining cycle, including the discovery of 1901 deposit and closure of the Reed mine. At Hudbay, Mr. Bein led several regional and near-mine exploration programs in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Arizona. He joins Power Metals from Rock Tech Lithium where he led an exploration team that executed extensive exploration drilling and field exploration programs that enabled growth of mineral resources and discovery of several spodumene pegmatite prospects at Rock Tech's Georgia Lake project.

Mr. Bein commented, "I am very excited to join Power Metals with the objective to grow the company through quality exploration work that combines fieldwork and advanced mineral exploration technology to add value through the further discovery of Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatites at Case Lake"

Johnathan More, Power Metals' Chairman & Founder commented, "Power Metals welcomes Mr. Bein to the Company. He will be leading an extensive exploration and drilling program at Case Lake which will be commencing in the coming days. We will be making a press release shortly highlighting our large-scale work program."

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More, Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Power Metals Corp.