Beyond Minerals Appoints Lawrence Tsang as V.P. Exploration

Winnipeg, April 24, 2023 - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lawrence Tsang PGeo. as Vice President Exploration.

Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the Senior Geologist of Ascot Resources Ltd. and the Technical Advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration Corp., a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Mr. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has administered numerous grassroots and advanced projects for both private and public companies.

"I have had the opportunity to work with Lawrence in the past and I am pleased that he has agreed to join the Beyond Minerals' team," said Allan Frame, President and CEO of the Company. "Lawrence will immediately focus his attention on planning and overseeing field team activities, exploration modelling and target identification, developing and managing exploration budgets, managing early exploration permitting and managing First Nation consultation and relationships."

"I am excited to join the Beyond Minerals' team, in particular to have the opportunity to be more involved in the battery minerals sector," said Mr. Tsang. "Beyond Minerals has the largest greenfield lithium property portfolio in Ontario and they have assembled a talented team of technical people to conduct exploration. I look forward to working with Beyond's team and using my exploration skills to advance Beyond Minerals' many projects."

Mr. Tsang currently holds a bachelor's degree in Geology and a minor in Economics from the University of British Columbia and is a Registered Professional Geologist, PGeo, and a Qualified Person, QP, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Lawrence specializes in exploration and advancement for various types of deposit for gold, silver, and base metals. He has participated in the assessment and technical report compilations, resources estimation and feasibility studies, project evaluations, permit applications, and project development. He has discovered a number of prospective projects through his career and successfully advanced the Premier Gold Project in BC from early exploration stage to development.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Minerals is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

