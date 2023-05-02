Endurance Commences Largest Drilling Program to Date at the Reliance Gold Property, B.C.

Vancouver, May 2, 2023 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration crews have mobilised to site and drilling will re-commence this week at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

The planned 2023 program consists of up to 15,000 metres ("m") of diamond drilling designed to expand the gold zones discovered within the Royal Shear, at depth and along strike. In the previous two seasons the Company has completed 60 diamond drill holes for 12,606 m along 1.2 km of the 2 km long Royal Shear gold-mineralized trend. Of the 60 drill holes, 41 of the holes returned drill intersections in excess of 3 m width grading at least 3.4 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold. Highlight diamond drill results from drilling completed in 2021 and 2022 include:

15.70 gpt gold over 24.8 m including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m.

3.05 gpt gold over 139.9 m including 12.85 gpt gold over 12.9 m.

8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m.

8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m.

8.41 gpt gold over 12.0 m including 11.85 gpt gold over 7.7 m.

8.06 gpt gold over 13.5 m including 10.41 gpt gold over 5.5 m.

7.65 gpt gold over 12.7 m including 10.00 gpt gold over 8.7 m.

Drilling will commence in previously untested areas northwest of the Diplomat Zone where reverse circulation drill hole RC21-024 returned 16.47 gpt gold over 4.7 m with mineralization open to expansion along strike and to depth. The drill will then be moved to test the Merit and Crown soil anomalies where there is a 500 m undrilled gap of the Royal Shear between the Imperial and Eagle Zones. Concurrently with this drilling, a new road system and additional drill pads will be constructed to facilitate deeper drilling below Eagle Zone.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Endurance Gold Corp.

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Endurance Gold Corp. www.endurancegold.com

Toll Free: (877) 624 2237, info@endurancegold.com

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies.. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Figure 1: Reliance Property Longitudinal - 2023 Planned Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/164501_ece4c9e5b406aa42_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164501