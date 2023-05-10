Emerging Markets Report: Company Transformations Pave the Way for Lithium Production

ORLANDO, May 10, 2023 - Volt Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: VLT, OTCQB: VLTLF, FSE: I2D) ("Volt" or the "Company"), previously known as Allied Copper Corp., has recently undergone significant transformations, including a name change, new board member appointment, and management adjustments. These changes, along with the Company's ongoing pilot project, set the stage for the imminent release of a resource report and fully audited large-scale pilot results, expected in Q2 2023. The upcoming results will detail the economics of production and facilitate the Company's progress towards its planned lithium production in 2024.

At the Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 20, 2023, the Company announced a 99.9% approval by shareholders for the name change to Volt Lithium Corp. Concurrently, the ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange was updated from "CPR" to "VLT" as of April 27, 2023.

In addition to the rebranding, Volt has made changes to its management team. Alex Wylie, the Company's current President and founder, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Kyle Hookey. Furthermore, Volt's board of directors has welcomed a new member, Mr. Maury Dumba, who brings over 34 years of oil and gas industry experience across North America.

These strategic transformations reflect the Company's shift towards becoming North America's first commercial producer of lithium from oilfield brine. The rebranding, management changes, and ongoing pilot project, which is expected to yield results by mid-2023, signify an exciting new chapter in Volt's growth and development.

Alex Wylie, the President, founder, and newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Volt, expressed his gratitude for the shareholders' support in the rebranding process. He stated, "We appreciate our shareholders' overwhelming endorsement of the Company's innovative lithium strategy and the value of rebranding and repositioning as Volt Lithium Corp. These developments are instrumental in our journey towards lithium production, expected by the second half of 2024."

As Volt Lithium Corp. embarks on this new chapter, we eagerly anticipate the forthcoming achievements and milestones that will result from these strategic changes.

Volt is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be North America's first commercial producer of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonates from oilfield brine. Their strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management's hydrocarbon experience and existing infrastructure to extract lithium deposits from existing wells, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world's clean energy transition. With four differentiating pillars, and a proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology, Volt's innovative approach to development is focused on allowing the highest lithium recoveries with lowest costs, positioning them well for future commercialization. They are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $500,000 by Volt Lithium Corp. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

