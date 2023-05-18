Vortex Metals Initiates Comprehensive Environmental and Surface Geological Studies at Zaachila Copper Project in Mexico

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2023 - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTC: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of its comprehensive environmental and surface geological studies at its Zaachila Copper project. The commencement of this work marks a significant milestone in the project's advancement.

Building on the previous identification of copper mineralization (Ref:Company's NI 43-101 report filed on Sedar), Vortex Metals will begin an extensive program of environmental baseline studies and corresponding surface geological work. This undertaking is designed to deepen the understanding of the project's potential using an integrated approach in the documentation of the project's environmental state including the geologic environment.

The environmental and surface geological activities, which began on May 15th, have been made possible due to the previously announced community approval, granted following a general assembly meeting held with the local people residing at the Zaachila project. Vortex Metals is deeply committed to conducting responsible and sustainable operations, with a steadfast dedication to environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Under the expert guidance of Ambiental y Social Servicios Integrales (ASSI), a renowned Mexican environmental firm, a team of 10 environmental specialists, supported by local community field assistants, will diligently gather vital data over the course of approximately 15 days. The study will focus on land uses defined by the esteemed National Institute of Statistics Geography (INEGI) and informatics, encompassing an extensive area of 500 hectares.

The findings of the Environmental and surface geological work will serve as a crucial tool to protect the local environment, benefitting both the community and Vortex Metals. Additionally, the environmental study will form the basis of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to be submitted to the Federal Environmental Office, The Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT). Seeking approval for advanced mineral exploration activities, including drilling, the company is poised to advance its pursuit of multiple high-grade copper targets.

Vikas Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex Metals, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant milestone, stating, "The launch of our comprehensive Environmental and surface geologic studies at the Zaachila project represents a pivotal moment for Vortex, as it brings us closer to exploring multiple high-grade copper targets previously identified in geochemical targeting analysis by VMS expert and Vortex Metals' advisor, Jim Franklin. Vortex remains fully committed to environmental sustainability, and we are grateful for the local community's support and collaboration throughout this process."

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV: MGG) Santa Marta project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

