Ameriwest Lithium Initiates 2023 Exploration Program at Thompson Valley Project in Arizona

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2023 - Ameriwest Lithium Inc. ("Ameriwest" or the "Company") (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AWLIF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company is pleased to announce that it has recently engaged a field crew to be mobilized for its Thompson Valley Lithium Project in the next few days to begin the Company's 2023 pre-drilling exploration program phase. The pre-drilling phase includes several tasks and, without limitation, establishing and marking out the boundaries of trails and drill sites for legal, archaeological, and native plant surveys. Once the surveys are complete and prior to trail and drill site construction the Company will submit a Geologic Field Operations Plan to the State of Arizona for approval. Simultaneously the Company is continuing to work on the best possible solution for it's right-of-way (ROW) which requires State approval and cooperation from private landowners. The Company will issue further news releases as progress continues.



David Watkinson, President, and CEO of Ameriwest stated, "We are excited to initiate the 2023 exploration program at Thompson Valley and look forward to progressing this lithium project as quickly as possible. Subject to the permitting timeline, we expect this to be the first property Ameriwest drills after acquiring three lithium brine properties and two lithium clay properties in Nevada and Arizona in 2021 and 2022. Ameriwest has become one of largest lithium claim holders in Nevada with approximately 50,000 acres of mineral claims staked or acquired."

About Ameriwest Lithium Inc.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring its Thompson Valley lithium property located in Yavapai County, Arizona. Ameriwest owns 100 percent of the property which covers 6,881 acres. As stated in the Company's news release dated January 31, 2023, the Company entered into an option agreement with Nova Lithium Corp. ("Nova") whereby Nova can earn a 51 percent interest in the Edwards Creek Valley project encompassing 22,210-acres. Ameriwest Lithium also owns 100 percent of 5,640-acre Little Smoky Valley property, 13,580-acre Railroad Valley property and its 7,600-acre Deer Musk East property in Nevada.

