Alpha Exploration Reports Aburna Gold Latest Drill Results, 34m @ 1.50 g/t Au, 18m @ 2.27 g/t Au

Calgary, May 22, 2023 - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from recent drilling in 2023 at its Aburna Gold Prospect, which consisted of 19 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes and 4 RC drill hole extensions totalling 2,408m, from the Hill 52 and Central Target Areas. Aburna is located in the southwest part of Alpha's large (771 km²), 100% owned, Kerkasha Project. Drilling is ongoing and further information will be released when available and interpreted.

TABLE 1: HILL 52 AND CENTRAL TARGET AREA DRILL HOLE HIGHLIGHTS - MAY 2023

TARGET AREA HOLE FROM (M) TO (M) INTERVAL (M) AVERAGE G/T GOLD Central Area ABR064 38 72 34 1.50 Central Area ABR031 130 148 18 2.27 Central Area ABR034 101 131 30 1.23 Central Area ABR034 148 156 8 3.67 Central Area ABR032 118 147 29 0.98 Central Area ABR060 42 87 45 0.60 Hill-52 Area ABR039 87 92 5 6.31 Hill-52 Area ABR056 55 67 12 2.12 Hill-52 Area ABR059 34 55 21 1.04

Note:

At this early stage of exploration, the true width of the mineralization is uncertain, but it is estimated to be 80% of reported intervals. Intervals were calculated with a start and finish value of no less than 0.2 g/t gold, a minimum width of 2m and maximum internal dilution of 2m at >0.2g/t gold.

Michael Hopley, Alpha President & CEO said "The significant results returned to date from the latest drilling at the Hill 52 and Central Target Areas (see Table 1) within the Aburna Prospect have extended the mineralisation in drilling along strike from 200m to 460m at Hill 52 Area and from 120m to 220m at the Central Area. The mineralisation remains open along strike in both directions and it appears these two Areas may merge into one Area eventually. Alpha will undertake further drilling to test this idea".

FIGURE 1: HILL 52 TARGET AREA DRILL HOLE PLAN WITH ASSAYS PROJECTED TO SURFACE & SECTION 2000





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/166946_955bc41cc4474912_001full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/166946_955bc41cc4474912_001full.jpg



TABLE 2: HILL 52 DRILL HOLE INFORMATION - MAY 2023

Target Area Hole Depth (m) Comment Hill-52 Area ABR018 74 Pre collar RC hole ABR018 drilled on 18-03-22 to 70m Hill-52 Area ABR039 204 Hill-52 Area ABR050 76 Hill-52 Area ABR051 52 Hill-52 Area ABR052 48 Hill-52 Area ABR053 82 Hill-52 Area ABR054 138 Hill-52 Area ABR055 54 Hill-52 Area ABR056 114 Hill-52 Area ABR057 144 Hill-52 Area ABR058 167 Hill-52 Area ABR059 138 Hill-52 Area ABR067 100 Total 1,391

FIGURE 2: SECTION 2000 - HILL 52 TARGET AREA





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/166946_955bc41cc4474912_002full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/166946_955bc41cc4474912_002full.jpg

FIGURE 3: CENTRAL TARGET AREA DRILL HOLE PLAN WITH ASSAYS PROJECTED TO SURFACE & SECTION 2600





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/166946_955bc41cc4474912_003full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/166946_955bc41cc4474912_003full.jpg





TABLE 3: CENTRAL TARGET AREA DRILL HOLE INFORMATION - MAY 2023

Target Area Hole Depth (m) Comment Central Area ABR031 54 Pre collar RC hole ABR031 drilled on 08-09-2022 to 108m Central Area ABR032 110 Pre collar RC hole ABR032 drilled on 09-09-2022 to 106m Central Area ABR034 45 Pre collar RC hole ABR034 drilled from 12-09-2022 to 13-09-2022 to 126m Central Area ABR060 96 Central Area ABR061 114 Central Area ABR062 114 Central Area ABR063 126 Central Area ABR064 96 Central Area ABR065 112 Central Area ABR066 150 Total 1,017

FIGURE 4: SECTION 2600 - CENTRAL TARGET AREA





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/166946_955bc41cc4474912_004full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/166946_955bc41cc4474912_004full.jpg

The gold anomalies from soil, channel and trench sampling that define the Hill 52 and Central Area cover a strike length of approximately 1.5kms. This 1.5km anomalous Area is part of a much larger 7.2km long gold anomalous zone from soil, channel and trench sampling that has six Target Areas in total (Aburna Colonial Gold Mine, Saddle Workings, Celebration Hill, Hill 52, Central and Northeast) that define the Aburna Prospect as a whole (see Fig 5) . The drilling to date at the Hill 52 and Central Areas has only tested a strike of approximately 800m and this remains open to the northeast and southwest.

FIGURE 5: SOIL GEOCHEMISTRY FOR GOLD WITH THE FOUR CURRENT TARGET AREAS AT ABURNA





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/166946_955bc41cc4474912_005full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/166946_955bc41cc4474912_005full.jpg

Michael Hopley, Alpha President & CEO said "The Aburna Prospect is continuing to demonstrate it has the potential to return a multi-million ounce gold deposit. The Hill 52, Central, Northeast and Celebration Hill Target Areas drill tested to date (see Fig 6) , have all returned widths and grades (see Table 4) that could conform to an economic deposit".

To date, Alpha has completed a total of 5 Diamond drill holes for 881.1m and 73 Reverse Circulation drill holes for a total of 8,837m at Aburna.



TABLE 4: DRILL HOLE HIGHLIGHTS FROM 4 TARGET AREAS DRILLED TO DATE

Target Area Year Drilled Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Average g/t Gold Celebration-Hill Area Drilled in 2022 ABR008 49 63 14 3.79 Celebration-Hill Area Drilled in 2022 ABR027 126 152 26 1.36 Central Area Drilled in 2023 ABR064 38 72 34 1.50 Central Area Drilled in 2023 ABR031 130 148 18 2.27 Central Area Drilled in 2023 ABR034 101 131 30 1.23 Central Area Drilled in 2023 ABR034 148 156 8 3.67 Central Area Drilled in 2023 ABR032 118 147 29 0.98 Central Area Drilled in 2023 ABR060 42 87 45 0.60 Central Area Drilled in 2022 ABR031 69 104 35 0.69 Central Area Drilled in 2022 ABR015 17 24 7 3.40 Central Area Drilled in 2022 ABR032 33 38 5 3.80 Central Area Drilled in 2023 ABR061 69 92 23 0.70 Central Area Drilled in 2022 ABR032 53 59 6 2.21 Central Area Drilled in 2022 ABR015 95 114 19 0.64 Central Area Drilled in 2023 ABR063 39 58 19 0.60 Central Area Drilled in 2023 ABR065 87 104 17 0.60 Central Area Drilled in 2023 ABR065 71 84 13 0.78 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABD001 89 112 23 6.74 Hill-52 Area drilled in 2022 ABR018 50 69 19 5.19 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABR005 6 21 15 5.85 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABD001 64 72 8 4.65 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2023 ABR039 87 92 5 6.31 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABD002 105 109 4 7.86 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2023 ABR056 55 67 12 2.12 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABD002 56 77 21 1.08 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2023 ABR059 34 55 21 1.04 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABR021 33 50 17 1.21 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABR002 0 7 7 2.69 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABD001 44 60 16 0.99 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABR001 32 46 14 1.01 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2023 ABR059 0 23 23 0.58 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABD002 80 81 1 12.85 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABR023 71 80 9 1.38 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABR024 1 8 7 1.72 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2023 ABR058 84 96 12 0.92 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2023 ABR056 49 52 3 3.55 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABD004 140 147 7 1.45 Hill-52 Area Drilled in 2022 ABR023 53 66 13 0.77 Northeast Area Drilled in 2022 ABR037 14 30 16 14.07

Note:

At this early stage of exploration, the true width of the mineralization is uncertain, but it is estimated to be 80% of reported intervals. Intervals were calculated with a start and finish value of no less than 0.2 g/t gold, a minimum width of 2m and maximum internal dilution of 2m at >0.2g/t gold.



FIGURE 6: ALL DRILL HOLE LOCATIONS TO DATE AT ABURNA WITH TARGET AREAS ON GEOLOGY





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/166946_955bc41cc4474912_006full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8361/166946_955bc41cc4474912_006full.jpg

Aburna Gold Prospect

The Aburna gold prospect is located on the western side of the Company's Kerkasha Exploration License. Gold was mined at Aburna in the 1920s by Italian Colonial Miners and more recently by local Artisanal Miners. Soil and rock-chip sampling by Alpha has identified gold mineralization over a large area (¬7.2 km x 2.2 km) northeast of the Colonial Mine. Gold mineralization at Aburna is orogenic type associated with a major (¬2km wide) NE-SW oriented shear zone. Work by Alpha has included regional rock chip sampling, 100m x 100m soil sampling, lithological and structural mapping, with 1m traverse-channel-trench sampling. Results from all the above work identified six prospective sub-areas that warranted drill testing namely: Hill 52, Northeast, Celebration Hill, Central and Saddle Workings and the Aburna Colonial Gold Mine. Drilling commenced in 2022 with significant intercepts for gold returned from the Hill 52, Northeast, Celebration Hill and Central Areas. No significant results were returned from 2 drill holes at Saddle Workings and, the Aburna Colonial Mine has yet to be drill tested. Petrographic studies are underway along with a ground magnetic survey. An induced polarisation survey is due to commence in late May 2023 and preliminary metallurgical test work is expected to commence on drill samples in Q3 2023.

Sampling, Sub-sampling and Analysis

Geological consultants from RSC were responsible for the design of a strict QA/QC program consistent with industry best practice. Drilling of the reported intervals was by both reverse-circulation (RC) and diamond drilling. RC samples were split at the rig using a Metzke splitter, before being transported to a secure location for logging. Diamond drill core was cut in half longitudinally at site using a diamond saw and half of the core (in 1-meter intervals) was transported to a secure location for logging.

All samples were submitted to Nabro Laboratories Limited (Nabro), Asmara, Eritrea, for sample preparation. Samples were crushed (to 90% passing 2.8 mm) and pulverised (to 85% passing 75 µm). Two scoop samples were taken from the pulveriser bowl: approximately 120 g for laboratory analysis and approximately 100 g for portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) analysis. The coarse and pulp rejects were stored at a warehouse in Asmara. The Company inserted certified reference material from OREAS (www.ore.com.au) into the sample stream, while Nabro inserted barren granodiorite material into the sample stream as a blank. Drill samples were shipped to ALS Geochemistry (ALS), Loughrea, Ireland, for analysis. ALS analysed all drill samples for gold by method Au-AA26 (50 g charge fire assay, AAS finish). ALS is independent of the Company and its quality management systems framework is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005or certified to ISO 9001:2015standards.

About Alpha Exploration Ltd.

Alpha is an exploration company listed on the TSX-V exchange under the symbol ALEX that has made three important discoveries in two years at it's Kerkasha Project in Eritrea:

Aburna orogenic gold

Anagulu porphyry gold-copper

Tolegimja volcanogenic-massive-sulphide (VMS)

The company is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful professionals with many years of experience carrying out exploration and resource development programs in Eritrea and Sudan and is focused on the discovery of world class economic gold and base metals deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian shield, on either side of the Red Sea. Alpha currently holds a 100% interest in the large (771 km2) Kerkasha Exploration License in southwest Eritrea, located 135 km west-southwest of the capital city of Asmara. Since acquiring the property in January 2018, the company has spent ~CAD$16 million on exploration and identified 20 prospects of which six have been drilled to date.

