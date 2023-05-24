Canada Nickel Announces New Discovery at Mann Northwest Property, Provides Update on Regional Drilling at Midlothian and Sothman

Highlights

First four holes at Mann Northwest intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralized peridotite and dunite

Long, shallow mineralized intervals reported at both Sothman and Midlothian

Midlothian returned 343 metres of 0.28% nickel starting at 2 metres



Sothman returned 319 metres of 0.29% nickel starting at 15 metres in East Zone

High-grade mineralization confirmed at Sothman within larger mineralized intervals

1.28% nickel over core length of 5.3 metres from 58.7 metres, within 192 metres of 0.31% nickel in West Zone

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today released assay results from its 100% owned Sothman Property located 70 kilometres south of Timmins, Ontario, its optioned Midlothian Property and initial drilling results from the first 4 holes at its optioned Mann Northwest property.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel commented "Our regional exploration program successfully continues to deliver positive results, as we add Mann Northwest to the string of successes at Reid, Deloro, Sothman, Texmont and Midlothian. We are very encouraged by the first assay results from Midlothian, which delivered above average nickel grades of 0.28% across the entire core length and our drilling at Sothman has confirmed the historical higher-grade results within a much larger mineralized envelope in Sothman West and a large bulk tonnage target at Sothman East. We look forward to releasing our latest results from our Texmont property shortly."

Mann Northwest Property

The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford and 45 kilometres northeast of Timmins. The property consists of at least three main ultramafic targets like that at Crawford -Mann Northwest with a target footprint of 6.0 km2, Mann Central with a target footprint of 3.1 km2, and Mann Southeast with a target footprint of 4.1 km2 - compared to Crawford target footprint of 1.6 km2 (see Figure 1).

Drilling started in the Northwest zone, with the first four drillholes intersecting very strongly serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite. These first four holes delineated mineralization along 800 metres of strike length and a width of at least 500 metres within a total target length of 10.4 kilometres. Mann Northwest remains open in all directions. Mineralogy and assays are pending. All four holes collared in dunite/peridotite with lesser intersections of pyroxenite and some minor dykes (Figure 1). All holes show strong serpentinization, and fine-grained mineralization throughout.

Midlothian Property

Canada Nickel has an option to acquire the Midlothian property from Canadian Gold Miner. The property is located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins, 25 kilometres west of Matachewan and is directly accessible by road.

Four drillholes were completed during the winter of 2023. Hole MID23-01, which entered mineralized dunite after 2 metres of overburden, intersected 0.28% nickel over 343 metres with the hole ending in mineralized dunite (see Table 1 and Figure 2). The first two holes (MID23-01 and MID23-02) were sent for QEMSCAN that showed awaruite to be the dominant nickel-bearing mineral (April 13, 2023, release). Assays for the remaining holes are pending.

Table 1: Midlothian drilling downhole composite

Hole ID From To Length Ni Co Pd Pt Cr Fe S

(m) (m) (m) ( %) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) ( %) ( %) MID23-01 1.5 345.0 343.5 0.28 0.01 0.003 0.003 0.16 4.55 0.02

Sothman Property

The Sothman property consists of 50 mining leases acquired from Glencore Canada Corporation ("Glencore") in 2021 and totaling 1,000 hectares. Canada Nickel has a 100% interest in the patents subject to certain royalty and offtake provisions with Glencore. The property has a high-grade West Zone and a large tonnage, low-grade East Zone, both road-accessible by an all-year road (Figure 3). A power line corridor is located less than 6 kilometres east of the property.

Sothman West Zone

Drilling in the West Zone targeted high-grade nickel with ten of eleven holes intersecting mineralization. The best intersections (Table 2) occurred in SOT22-09 which encountered 1.28% nickel over 5.3 metres within 192.3 metres of 0.31% nickel and SOT22-08 which encountered 0.99% nickel over 10.5 metres within 77.7 metres of 0.37% nickel.

The West Zone is mineralized along a strike length of approximately 300 metres, a width of 100-120 metres and remains open at depth. There is a shallow historical resource of approximately 190,000 tons of 1.24% nickel1).

______________________

1The Sothman historical resource estimate is unclassified and does not comply with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as required by NI 43-101. The historical resource was reported by D. R. Bell for Sothman Mines Limited on Oct. 1, 1969, as 189,753 tons of 1.24% nickel using a 1.00% nickel cut-off. The reliability of these historical resources is considered reasonable, but a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical resource estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical resource estimate as a current resource.



Sothman East Zone

Seven drillholes were drilled within the East Zone, a large, highly serpentinized, ultramafic sill composed mostly of peridotite and dunite and delineated mineralization across 1.6 kilometres length and ranging in width between 160 and 300 metres open at depth. The magnetic anomaly measures 2.2 kilometres along strike.

All seven holes intersected mineralized peridotite and dunite (see Table 3). SOT23-18 intersected 319.3 metres of mineralized peridotite at 0.29% nickel starting at 15 metres downhole. Six of the seven holes had mineralized intervals over 140 metres. SOT22-02 intersected 31.5 metres of 0.62 g/t Pt+Pd hosted in a Pyroxenite-Peridotite transitional contact.

Table 2: Sothman drilling, Higher Grade Nickel and PGM intersects of assays.

Hole ID From To Length Ni Pt+Pd Pd Pt Co S

(m) (m) (m) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) ( %) West Zone SOT22-06 42.5 53.5 11.0 0.55 0.149 0.102 0.047 0.02 1.37 SOT22-08 57.5 68.0 10.5 0.99 0.225 0.154 0.070 0.03 2.64 SOT22-09 58.7 64.0 5.3 1.28 0.406 0.297 0.109 0.03 3.11 SOT22-11 139.4 141.9 2.5 0.71 0.177 0.125 0.052 0.02 0.68 SOT23-13 30.5 41.0 10.5 0.87 0.243 0.173 0.070 0.02 2.73 SOT23-14 43.7 59.0 15.3 0.69 0.176 0.128 0.048 0.02 1.68 SOT23-15 141.5 183.5 42.0 0.42 0.084 0.054 0.030 0.01 0.15 SOT23-19 98.0 107.0 9.0 0.60 0.352 0.204 0.148 0.01 0.26 East Zone SOT22-02 107.0 138.5 31.5 0.15 0.626 0.368 0.258 0.01 0.04



Table 3: Sothman drilling downhole composites

Hole ID From To Length Ni Co Pd Pt Cr Fe S

(m) (m) (m) ( %) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) ( %) ( %) WEST ZONE SOT22-06 39.5 200.0 160.5 0.29 0.01 0.010 0.009 0.17 5.46 0.15 SOT22-07 64.1 251.0 186.9 0.27 0.01 0.005 0.006 0.15 5.04 0.06 SOT22-08 51.7 129.4 77.7 0.37 0.01 0.031 0.020 0.21 6.55 0.50 SOT22-09 58.7 251.0 192.3 0.31 0.01 0.011 0.011 0.16 5.44 0.14 SOT22-10 151.0 179.0 28.0 0.27 0.01 0.004 0.009 0.18 6.02 0.03 SOT22-11 139.4 251.0 111.6 0.29 0.01 0.012 0.013 0.14 5.43 0.05 SOT23-13 26.5 219.5 193.0 0.33 0.01 0.023 0.015 0.15 5.50 0.29 SOT23-14 43.7 266.0 222.3 0.33 0.01 0.030 0.016 0.15 5.75 0.21 SOT23-15 37.5 243.9 206.4 0.30 0.01 0.016 0.013 0.15 5.39 0.09 SOT23-16 89.0 239.0 150.0 0.27 0.01 0.005 0.008 0.14 5.56 0.06 SOT23-19 26.0 245.0 219.0 0.28 0.01 0.014 0.013 0.17 5.44 0.08 EAST ZONE SOT22-01 39.7 234.7 195.0 0.26 0.01 0.003 0.003 0.22 5.43 0.03 SOT22-02 43.7 260.0 216.3 0.17 0.01 0.073 0.067 0.42 7.72 0.07 SOT22-03 39.5 184.9 145.4 0.25 0.01 0.003 0.005 0.16 5.62 0.02 SOT22-04 39.7 89.8 50.1 0.23 0.01 0.006 0.006 0.48 6.30 0.02 SOT22-05 38.0 353.0 315.0 0.26 0.01 0.003 0.004 0.20 5.42 0.01 SOT23-17 67.4 344.9 277.5 0.26 0.01 0.003 0.006 0.19 5.46 0.04 SOT23-18 14.7 334.0 319.3 0.29 0.01 0.003 0.005 0.16 5.17 0.04



Table 4: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Zone Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (?) Dip (?) Length (m) SOT22-01 Sothman East 483862 5298973 10 -50 377 SOT22-02 Sothman East 483863 5298985 195 -50 431 SOT22-03 Sothman East 483490 5299040 10 -50 281 SOT22-04 Sothman East 483495 5299055 190 -50 245 SOT22-05 Sothman East 483119 5299264 190 -50 353 SOT22-06 Sothman West 481748 5299478 183 -45 200 SOT22-07 Sothman West 481748 5299479 183 -60 251 SOT22-08 Sothman West 481748 5299478 150 -45 170 SOT22-09 Sothman West 481706 5299498 180 -50 251 SOT22-10 Sothman West 481706 5299498 180 -70 179 SOT22-11 Sothman West 481653 5299561 180 -45 251 SOT22-12 Sothman West 481653 5299561 180 -80 455 SOT23-13 Sothman West 481585 5299520 180 -45 281 SOT23-14 Sothman West 481585 5299520 180 -62 266 SOT23-15 Sothman West 481535 5299516 180 -50 287 SOT23-16 Sothman West 481506 5299542 180 -60 239 SOT23-17 Sothman East 482675 5299095 10 -50 381 SOT23-18 Sothman East 482320 5299160 10 -50 345 SOT23-19 Sothman West 481613 5299398 25 -78 245 MID23-01 Midlothian 499710 5303026 180 -50 345 MID23-02 Midlothian 499299 5303052 180 -50 401 MID23-03 Midlothian 498902 5303053 180 -50 401 MID23-04 Midlothian 500915 5303042 180 -50 401 MAN23-01 Mann NW 495641 5412486 235 -50 432 MAN23-02 Mann NW 495967 5412226 235 -50 402 MAN23-03 Mann NW 495967 5412226 35 -50 402 MAN23-04 Mann NW 496257 5411972 235 -50 402



Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao (Peru). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

The magnetic images shown in this press release were created from Canada Nickel's interpretation of datasets provided by the Ontario Geological Survey.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™, NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

