InZinc Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, June 2, 2023 - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") announces that at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 25, 2023, InZinc's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business.

A total of 44,451,449 common shares were represented at the Meeting, being 36.02% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

Directors Votes For % of Votes Kerry M. Curtis 37,665,617 92.86% Louis G. Montpellier 33,665,617 83.00% Wayne Hubert 37,765,617 93.10% John Murphy 38,068,617 93.85%

Auditors Votes For % of Votes To appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. 44,336,035 99.74%

Stock Option Plan Votes For % of Votes To approve the Company's 2023 Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan. 37,553,117 92.58%

Grant of Stock Options

InZinc announces the grant of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase a total of 1,625,000 common shares of the Company for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share effective June 1, 2023. These stock options will vest over the next 12 months.

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer and, through its Indy project (100% interest), equity and royalty interests, is exposed to a diverse portfolio of active North American base metals and precious metals projects. Since the 2018 discovery of high grade, near surface mineralization at the Indy project, InZinc has outlined over 10 km of high quality exploration base and precious metals targets and has expanded its mineral tenure to 200 km2 in a new and unexplored mineral region of central British Columbia, Canada. In late 2021, a Canadian subsidiary of South32 (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims. InZinc has a significant equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) which is advancing multiple North American base metals projects. In addition, InZinc has a production royalty and will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West's West Desert project.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

____________

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com

For further information contact :

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: joyce@inzincmining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information includes, but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "design", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, performance, or actions and that actual results and actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 and for the three months ended March 31, 2023 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168441