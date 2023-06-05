Amex Provides Perron Operations Update

Montreal, June 5, 2023 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") announces that it has ceased exploration activities at the Perron project in accordance with a directive from the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts which has banned forest access on Crown land and closure of roads, meaning immediate stop of any mining exploration activities (see the map) within a prescribed area due to forest fires.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration said, "We have temporarily stopped all exploration work at Perron until the situation improves. We remain in communications with local and provincial authorities on the current status of the forest fire situation and will update the market with respect to any material changes."

The Amex team is working remotely and the Company has 5,151 samples at the lab for assay, the results of which will be communicated once received and analyzed.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project hosts both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

Forward-looking statements

