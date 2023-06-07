PIEDMONT, June 7, 2023 - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces the grant of 100,000 stock options to directors, officers, and employees. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation.

Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.09 per common share for a period of ten (10) years from June 7, 2023.

Goldflare currently has 96,939,291 outstanding shares, and the total number of options granted is under 10 % of all outstanding shares.

Goldflare's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GOFL".

-30-

For more information:

Ghislain Morin

CEO

819-354-9439

ghislainmorin@goldflare.ca Serge Roy

Chairman of the Board

819-856-8435

sergeroy@goldflare.ca

SOURCE: Goldflare Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759877/Goldflare-Announces-the-Grant-of-Stock-Options-to-Directors-Officers-and-Employees