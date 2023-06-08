Cornish Metals Announces Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 08, 2023 - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has sent the Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") and Management Information Circular to shareholders. All documents are also available on the Company's website here.



The Meeting will be held remotely via live audio teleconference on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. (PST) and shareholders of the Company will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Instructions on how to join the virtual meeting are set out in the Management Proxy Circular (page 6).

Immediately following the conclusion of the Meeting, the Company intends to host a separate online webinar to provide shareholders with the opportunity to attend a presentation in respect of the Company's current activities. For further information on this online webinar and for details on how to attend, please preregister by 12:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) or 8:00 p.m. (London time) on June 27, 2023 here.

For additional information please contact:

In North America:

Irene Dorsman at (604) 200 6664 or by e-mail at irene.dorsman@cornishmetals.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Tel: +44 203 470 0470

Richard Morrison Charlie Bouverat Grant Barker Hannam & Partners

(Joint Broker) Tel: +44 207 907 8500

Matthew Hasson Andrew Chubb Jay Ashfield BlytheRay

(Financial PR/IR-London) Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Tim Blythe tim.blythe@blytheray.com Megan Ray megan.ray@blytheray.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Richard D. Williams"

Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions at the time such statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals, risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and any variants of COVID-19 which may arise; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programmes; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in Mineral Resources or grade; outcome of the current Feasibility Study; projected dates to commence mining operations; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations.

Although Cornish Metals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.